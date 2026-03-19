Barbados unveils largest CARIFTA Team for 53rd Games in Grenada
A record 60 athletes, supported by an 8-member management team, will represent Barbados at the CARIFTA Games from April 4-6, 2026.
19th of March 2026
Barbados: The Athletics Association of Barbados has unveiled its largest CARIFTA contingent for the 53rd CARIFTA Games, scheduled from April 4-6, 2026, at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in St George's, Grenada. The contingent features 60 athletes (15 U-17 Girls; 12 U-17 Boys; 13 U-20 Girls; 20 U-20 Boys).
These young athletes will be participating in various categories. This includes Under-20 Girls, Under-20 Boys, Under-17 Girls, Under-17 Boys. A group of 8 people will accompany the athletes as part of the management team.
Angela Jackson will be the overall manager, with Desiree Gamble as the Head Coach. The management team also includes Jared Murray as Jumps Coach, Ramon Armstrong as Throws Coach, Kierre Beckles Oly as Sprints & Hurdles Coach, Althea Belgrave as Distance Coach, and Bryan Holder and Alwyn Babb as Relays Coach.
Under 20 Girls
- Afia Greenidge
- Alika Harewood
- Aniya Nurse
- Ashlyn Simmons
- Danya Skeete
- Kadia Rock
- Kendra Morgan
- Krystal Bentham
- Kyeshea Husbands
- Leemiah London
- Nyema Taylor
- Semara Olton
- T’Nia Lashley
Under 20 Boys
- Aaron Massiah
- Aidan Moore
- Amari Brown
- Azari Edey
- Dahrion Belgrave
- Jahkye Brewster
- Jayden Green
- Jayden Walcott
- Jazzair Best
- Kevion Newton
- Luke McIntyre
- Matthieu Clarke
- Nadal Seale
- Rashad Gibson
- Reneco Brooks
- Shamari Addison
- Shamari Greenidge-Lewis
- Tarrell Johnson-Rouse
- Tevon Cadogan
- Zachary Wall
Under 17 Girls
- Eden Gittens
- Gia Greenidge
- Haley Merritt
- Jahzara Inniss
- Jahzaria Ward
- Laila McIntyre
- Lashay Wilkinson
- Savannah Thorne
- Shamyra Scantlebury
- Shania Boyce
- Shania Mottley
- Siearra Burrowes
- Taylor-Rai Wiggins
- Tianna Millar
- Tiara McClean
Under 17 Boys
- Ajalah Cumberbatch
- Alec Simmons
- Asher Brandford
- Darran Skeete
- Jaiko Devonish
- Jalino Hamlett
- Josiah Gill
- Kamaal Armstrong
- Rashawn Holder
- Taje Coward
- Tyrell Clarke
- Zindzele Renwick-Williams
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