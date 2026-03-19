Barbados unveils largest CARIFTA Team for 53rd Games in Grenada

A record 60 athletes, supported by an 8-member management team, will represent Barbados at the CARIFTA Games from April 4-6, 2026.

Barbados: The Athletics Association of Barbados has unveiled its largest CARIFTA contingent for the 53rd CARIFTA Games, scheduled from April 4-6, 2026, at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in St George's, Grenada. The contingent features 60 athletes (15 U-17 Girls; 12 U-17 Boys; 13 U-20 Girls; 20 U-20 Boys).

These young athletes will be participating in various categories. This includes Under-20 Girls, Under-20 Boys, Under-17 Girls, Under-17 Boys. A group of 8 people will accompany the athletes as part of the management team.

Angela Jackson will be the overall manager, with Desiree Gamble as the Head Coach. The management team also includes Jared Murray as Jumps Coach, Ramon Armstrong as Throws Coach, Kierre Beckles Oly as Sprints & Hurdles Coach, Althea Belgrave as Distance Coach, and Bryan Holder and Alwyn Babb as Relays Coach.

Under 20 Girls

Afia Greenidge

Alika Harewood

Aniya Nurse

Ashlyn Simmons

Danya Skeete

Kadia Rock

Kendra Morgan

Krystal Bentham

Kyeshea Husbands

Leemiah London

Nyema Taylor

Semara Olton

T’Nia Lashley

Under 20 Boys

Aaron Massiah

Aidan Moore

Amari Brown

Azari Edey

Dahrion Belgrave

Jahkye Brewster

Jayden Green

Jayden Walcott

Jazzair Best

Kevion Newton

Luke McIntyre

Matthieu Clarke

Nadal Seale

Rashad Gibson

Reneco Brooks

Shamari Addison

Shamari Greenidge-Lewis

Tarrell Johnson-Rouse

Tevon Cadogan

Zachary Wall

Under 17 Girls

Eden Gittens

Gia Greenidge

Haley Merritt

Jahzara Inniss

Jahzaria Ward

Laila McIntyre

Lashay Wilkinson

Savannah Thorne

Shamyra Scantlebury

Shania Boyce

Shania Mottley

Siearra Burrowes

Taylor-Rai Wiggins

Tianna Millar

Tiara McClean

Under 17 Boys