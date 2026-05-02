Antigua and Barbuda: PM Gaston Browne sworn in for fourth term after landslide election victory

Gaston Browne led the ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party to a decisive victory, winning 15 of 17 seats, as the party secured a fourth consecutive term in office following the 2026 general elections.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has been sworn in for a fourth consecutive term in office as head of Government. He took the oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy at Government House on Friday, before being presented with his instrument of appointment by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams.

Prime Minister and the leader of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), Gaston Browne, has once again made history on Thursday, April 30, by securing a clean-sweep victory in General Elections 2026 and claiming a fourth consecutive term in office.

The results of the general elections indicate that ABLP has won 15 seats out of the 17 seats in the House of Representatives, while the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) led by Trevor Walker and the United Progressive Party (UPP), led by Jamale Pringle, both secured one seat each.

The data of the elections indicates a voter turnout of 62.41%, with over 39,000 ballots cast out of 63,313 registered voters.

Prime Minister Browne, who has been leading the country since 2014, still remains the dominant figure in the nation's politics while focusing on his new mandate on the "Antiguan and Barbudan Renaissance". He won general elections in 2014, 2018 and 2023 and led his party Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

Following the victory, candidates and supporters of the party pledged a collective effort to advance the country's interests as after the win they held an event to acknowledge serious problems. A one day public holiday on May 1, has also been announced for celebration and reflection in Antigua and Barbuda following the victory of ABLP in the general elections.

After a historic win, the Caribbean leaders have congratulated Gaston Browne, including the Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J Pierre and Jamaica's Opposition Leader Mark Golding.

The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party also expressed gratitude noting, “We are humbled and honoured by the support of our fans and supporters and by their confidence in us. Thank you from each and every one of us.”