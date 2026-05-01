PM Skerrit meets affected communities, updates on relief efforts after severe trough

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit met with the residents in the affected communities on April 30 to provide them with updates on the progress of the ongoing relief efforts after severe flooding and landslides caused by recent trough system. The meeting followed the earlier visits where PM Skerrit assessed the damage caused.

On April 30, the Prime Minister held a meeting at the Salybia Primary School to update residents of Antrizzle, Atkinson, and the Kalinago Territory on ongoing response efforts by the authorities to normalize the situation.

He also met with the residents of Castle Bruce following a severe trough system that occurred on the last weekend, which caused floods and landslides and affected the community and its residents severely.

Earlier on April 29, he shared an update regarding the opening of Calixte Bridge which had been severely damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding. He stated “Road access has been restored to Dix Pas, Tranto, Morpo, Good Hope, San Sauveur, and Petite Soufriere following the reopening of the Calixte Bridge after damages.”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also assured the families and business owners in Dominica that relief and recovery support is underway.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister promised the public of Dominica complete government support following the disruption caused by the heavy rainfall across the eastern and northeastern parts of the nation. He further stated that rainfall triggered landslides, damaging homes and cutting off vehicular access to several communities.

The government also conducted a special cabinet meeting in which the authorities discussed the situation and ways to provide relief to the people of Dominica He further stated that “He also talked with the regional and International partners and asked for their help and support in recovery efforts.”

“The cleanup efforts have already started as many crew workers are already on the ground, clearing the landslides,” he emphasised.

Roosevelt further claimed that “he had visited the sites and the impacted areas where he witnessed the condition of the people who were dealing with the aftermath of the storm.” “Helpers and rescue teams are still on the field right now to assist and help the citizens who are still captured in the deteriorating situation.”

He further urged the people to stay calm as the government has already started mobilising its response to the affected people and areas, leading to which the schools were reopened on April 30.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and the Prime Minister announced suspension of classes in several schools including Concord Primary, Atkinson Primary, Salybia Primary, Sineku Primary, Castle Bruce Primary, San Sauveur Primary, Wesley Primary, Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary, Temple Seventh Day Adventist Primary, Castle Bruce Secondary and North East Comprehensive.