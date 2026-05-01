Man killed in daylight shooting at Queen's Park Savannah

At around 5:30 p.m. on April 30, Masud Prosper was shot multiple times in the head and body while waiting for his son at the Savannah food court parking area.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 49-year-old man, a father of a 9-year-old, was shot and killed in a brazen daytime shooting at Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Thursday, April 30. The incident occurred in a high security area, near the Office of the Prime Minister, the house of the President and the headquarters of Strategic Service Agency

Police reports indicate that his son was at the scene and witnessed the incident from nearby as his father went to pick him from football practice.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Masud Prosper, a resident of Belmont, and an employee of the Ministry of Health, who was killed on Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., while waiting for his son.

According to police reports, the incident took place on April 30, when the victim was waiting for his son while seated in the driver's seat of his black Mitsubishi Lancer (PCB 3884) in the parking area in front of the Savannah food court.

Suddenly, at approximately 5:30 p.m., gunmen arrived at the place where the victim was waiting and opened fire in his direction from close range, striking Prosper multiple times in the head and body. After the attack, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Reportedly, at the time of the incident the 9-year-old witnessed the entire shooting that killed his father who had gone to pick his child from the football practice.

The nearby people immediately contacted the emergency health personnel as well as the police officers who on arrival processed the scene. The victim was also pronounced dead by the District medical officer who later ordered to transport his body to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Since then the police officers have launched their investigation into the matter and canvassed the area to gather evidence including blood samples, spent bullets. The officers have also launched a probe into the suspects as they are checking the CCTV footage of the area to determine the identity of the suspects.

Authorities believe that the incident was a targeted attack on the victim and was executed by planning. They also stated that the investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are actively trying to locate the assailants. Officers also urged the people with information to come forward and help them in their further and ongoing investigation.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the entire community of Trinidad and Tobago as many people are scared over the brazen nature of the killing that was carried out in a public space during the evening hours. Many people also took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Angel Max commented “We are worried about our safety because noe the shooting is taking place in areas which are frequently visited by families and children.”