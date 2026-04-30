Jamaica: Bus conductor in custody after viral video shows assault on schoolgirls

The incident, which occurred on a bus in the Corporate Area, has sparked widespread outrage, and authorities continue to investigate the matter.

30th of April 2026

Jamaica: The bus conductor, who was captured in a viral video assaulting two schoolgirls, has been taken into police custody as of Tuesday, April 28. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) confirmed that he was escorted to the Kingston Central Police Station by a relative on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police reports, the man is accused of torturing or assaulting two school girls on a bus. The video footage of the same went viral following which the law enforcement contacted him and asked him to be present in the Half-Way Tree Police Station.

Once he arrived at the station, he was escorted to the Kingston Central Police Station for further processing where he was interrogated. The officials did not charge him yet as they are still investigating the matter before charging him officially. 

Reportedly, the viral 10 seconds video footage of the incident shows an altercation between a conductor and two female high school students of a Corporate Area high school. The video showed that the conductor was repeatedly punching a female high school student in the face as she sat by a window seat of the bus in the Corporate Area. 

Following which, the other female student intervened and attempted to defend her school mate but the conductor did not stop and targeted a second student and assaulted her also. 

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing and are urging people with additional information about the incident specifically those who were on the same bus that day.

Officers further added that these violent incidents particularly involving minors must be treated quickly and with the utmost seriousness. They asked the people to be vigilant and help those in need instead of standing and watching the violence. 

As of Wednesday, April 29, the bus conductor remains in police custody while investigators are still processing formal charges to be laid on him. 

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Ana Allen

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