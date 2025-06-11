Cricket West Indies Announces 16-Player Squad for Home Test Series Against Australia

The series marks the start of the 2025-2027 ICC Test Championship cycle, with several changes made to the team that previously tied the series against Pakistan earlier this year.

11th of June 2025

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the 16 player team that will represent West Indies in the upcoming home Test series against Australia. The two teams will compete against each other in three matches to take home the prestigious Sir Frank Worrell Trophy at Kensington Oval in Barbados from June 25 (Wednesday).

Moreover, several changes have been made to the team that last played in a tied series against Pakistan earlier this year. These changes have been made as the series officially marks the start of the 2025-2027 ICC Test Championship cycle.

The Director of CWI, Miles Biscombe stated, “The start of the Test Championship Cycle is critical to building positive momentum as we strive to work our way up the rankings. Beginning with a strong showing against a team like Australia would be ideal in our quest to bring the West Indies back to the helm of Test Cricket.”

According to Bascombe, the new squad was selected in alignment to the team’s commitment to creating a bold, execution-driven identity in Test cricket by selecting players who are equipped with skills in both batting and bowling. 

Notably, the will be led by the Head Coach Daren Sammy with support from Floyd Reifer (Assistant Coach Batting), Ravi Rampaul (Assistant Coach Bowling), and Rayon Griffith (Assistant Coach Fielding). Furthermore, Rawl Lewis will serve as the team’s manager, looking after the team’s overall welfare, communication, and providing logistical support.

Head Coach Daren Sammy spoke on the selection process, “We analyzed what the top teams in the world are doing and what is needed for us to bridge the gap. We have identified a direction, along with the group of players and resources to give us the best advantage as we seek to take the team up the ladder and challenge the best in the world.”

West Indies Test Squad for Series Against Australia

  • Roston Chase (Captain) 
  • Jomel Warrican (Vice Captain) 
  • Kevlon Anderson 
  • Kraigg Brathwaite 
  • John Campbell 
  • Keacy Carty 
  • Justin Greaves 
  • Shai Hope 
  • Tevin Imlach 
  • Alzarri Joseph 
  • Shamar Joseph 
  • Brandon King 
  • Johann Layne 
  • Mikyle Louis 
  • Anderson Phillip 
  • Jayden Seales

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE 

1st Test: 25-29 June 2025 (Kensington Oval, Barbados) 

2nd Test: 3-7 July 2025 (National Stadium, Grenada) 

3rd Test: 12-16 July 2025 (Sabina Park, Jamaica DAY/NIGHT)

Ana Allen

