Four killed in separate shootings across Trinidad and Tobago amid State of Emergency

Four men were killed in separate shootings across Trinidad and Tobago, as authorities continue investigations amid a surge in violent crime under a State of Emergency.

Trinidad and Tobago: Four men were shot and killed in separate incidents across Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday, May 1, adding to a surge in crime that has placed the nation under a State of Emergency. The victims were targeted in attacks across north, east, and central regions.

According to police reports, four people were killed on May 1 in a separate shooting incident following which the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The officers also believe that this might be a targeted killings and are searching for those responsible for the attacks.

Reportedly, the very first incident took place on May 1, at around 9 a.m., in Arouca, when the body of the victim identified as Dexter Jaikeran was discovered at Windy Hill by the residents who reported the incident. They also reported hearing gunshots shortly after midnight, and later discovered Jaikeran with gunshot wounds.

An hour later the other incident took place in Caroni, where a 22-year-old man was shot and killed along River Branch Road, at around 3:00 p.m.. The victim has been identified as Ronaldo Ramsahoye, also known as “Naldo” or “Cat,” resident of River Branch Road, Kelly Village.

The other shooting incident occurred along Mt. D’Or Road in Champs Fleurs, near the Mt. D’Or Government Primary School and Oliver Trace where the victim identified as Attiba Shiloh was shot by the assailants under a blue tent in the area. Following which the people rushed him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he received emergency treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

While the officers were investigating these incidents, the other shooting took place in Tobago, where the victim named Shawn Parisienne, resident of Roxborough was shot and killed in Scarborough. On arrival the officers canvassed the area and launched their investigation.

Officers believe that Shawn Parisienne’s death is the last killing in the series of shootings reported for the day and have since launched their investigation into all the four matters separately.

Authorities confirmed that officials are continuing their investigation into all the four matters to determine the motives and identify those responsible for the killings.

The incident has shocked the entire community of Trinidad and Tobago as people are concerned for their safety. Many people also took to Facebook to express their anger and frustration as one of the users Zaheerna Ali commented “No crime is not down because when you look who are the ones gunned down/ murdered liked Dogs on the street, Look who are the ones who too are the ones in the majority doing the killings.”