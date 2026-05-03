Body found floating at sea in Belize; police launch probe

Police in Belize have launched an investigation after a male body was found floating near the San Pedro Water Taxi terminal on North Front Street on Friday morning.

Belize: The discovery of a male body which was found floating in the sea near the San Pedro Water Taxi terminal on North Front Street on Friday morning, May 1, forced the local police officers to investigate. The identity of the man has not been released by the officials as the investigation is ongoing.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Friday morning, May 1, at around 8:30 a.m., when a group of people saw the floating male body in the water, near the San Pedro Water Taxi terminal, following which the commuters immediately alerted the officers.

Responding to the reports, the officers quickly dispatched from the station and arrived at the scene where they found the floating body in the water. After that the officers took out the body from the sea while the crime scene technicians secured the area to process the scene.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are actively working to determine the motive behind the incident. Officers immediately canvassed the area to gather evidence including foot prints, signs of struggle.

Authorities have not yet released the name or identity of the deceased as they are still continuing their investigation into the death.

The body of the deceased has since been transported to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause behind the death of the man. The officers are treating this case as murder case but some officers are suspicious that it might be suicide case.

Officers are working actively to solve this incident as they are connecting this case with the previous series of discoveries of dead bodies in Belize City throughout April 2026. Reportedly, this discovery follows a series of the unidentified dead bodies as on April 24, a decomposed body of an unidentified man was found along the coastline behind the Port of Belize Limited.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details or updates will be provided when available.