Grenada Election Poll: NDC secures 63.1% of votes, leads NNP

A WIC News online survey recorded 904 responses ahead of Grenada’s November 5 general election, with the ruling NDC leading the opposition NNP nationally and in 11 constituencies.

28th of October 2026

Grenada: The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is leading in an online polling survey ahead of general elections with 570 votes by the citizens of the island. It represented 63.1% of the total votes. The opposition New National Party (NNP) received 334 votes, representing 36.9% of the total votes.

The survey was conducted by WIC News and recorded a total of 904 responses between October 5 and 14. The result showed a large margin between the two leading parties, with a gap of 236 votes between NDC and NNP.

It also showed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is at the top in 11 constituencies. The party showed the strongest in St. David with 102 responses, as compared to the 36 for the NNP.

In St. George South, the NDC received 79 responses against 40 for the NNP. The governing party secured 57 votes in the online survey in St. Andrew North East, while the opposition got 26 votes.

Other constituencies where the NDC recorded more responses were St. John, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, St. Andrew North West, St. Patrick West, St. George South East, Town of St. George, and St. Patrick East.

The NNP got more support in St. George North West, St. Andrew South East, St. Mark, and St. Andrew South West.

General Elections in Grenada are scheduled to take place on November 5, 2026. The parties competing include the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell; the New National Party under Emmalin Pierre; and Democratic People’s Movements under Peter David.

This year’s elections will be held for 15 seats in the House of Representatives. Parliament was dissolved on October 2, 2026, by Governor-General Dame Cécile Ellen Fleurette La Grenade on the advice of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

The polls will open at 6:00 am on Thursday, November 5, and close at 5:00 pm. A special polling day will also be held for police officers on November 2.

In the 2022 general elections, PM Mitchell’s National Democratic Party (NDP) won nine seats, while the opposition New National Party (NNP) secured six.

The three leaders, Dickon Mitchell, Emmalin Pierre, and Peter David, are also scheduled to participate in a national election debate on October 28 at the Grenada Trade Centre.

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