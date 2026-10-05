Grenada sets November 5 general election as parties prepare for national vote

Grenadians will vote on November 5, 2026, with Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s NDC defending its nine-seat majority against the opposition NNP in all 15 constituencies.

5th of October 2026

Grenada: The next general elections in Grenada are scheduled for November 5, 2026, following the formal announcement by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell following the dissolution of Parliament on October 2.

These elections will determine all 15 members of the House of Representatives, where a minimum of eight seats is required by any party to form the government.

Prime Minister Mitchell announced the election date in a national address after advising Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade to dissolve Parliament. The move formally started the election process.

According to the constitution of Grenada, a general election must be held within three months of the dissolution of Parliament. Voter registration closed on October 2, meaning people who were not registered by the date cannot be added to the voters’ list for the November poll.

Candidates will submit their nominations on October 15. A special polling day is scheduled for police officers on November 2, three days ahead of the main elections.

More details on polling venues, voting process, and other aspects of the election are expected to be released by the Supervisor of Elections and Parliamentary Elections Office before polling day.

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) will enter the elections seeking another term for Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell. The party won the general election in 2022, securing nine out of 15 seats. On the other hand, the New National Party (NNP), which was ruling Grenada prior to the general election, won six out of 15 seats.

The Prime Minister has called upon the voters to study the candidates and their manifestos before voting. “I encourage every eligible citizen to engage thoughtfully in the discussions ahead, ask critical questions, and exercise your fundamental right to vote,” he said.

The NDC is entering the election campaign with the advantage of being the ruling party, while the NNP is attempting to return to office under new leadership.

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