Four cruise ships dock in St Kitts and Nevis on a single day

The island experiences a surge in tourism with four cruise ships arriving on the same day, boosting local economy and tourism activities.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Four cruise ships docked at St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday and brought over 5000 passengers in one day. Passengers explored the offerings of the country and enhanced the tourism experience with Caribbean cultural showcases.

Four cruise ships including AIDAblu which brought around 2,269 passengers, followed by Zuiderda with 2,062 passengers, Wind Spirit with 145 visitors and Seven Seas Mariner with 655 passengers docked at Port Zante.

Due to this, a total of 5,100 passengers have arrived in St Kitts and Nevis. In addition to that, the week has also welcomed over 15,000 passengers. For three days, the country welcomed over two cruise ships and welcomed 15,215 passengers who explored different and enhanced offerings.

On Monday, two cruise ships arrived at Port Zante and brought over 4000 passengers onboard. Norwegian Star docked on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis with around 2,404 passengers, on the other hand, the Valiant Lady arrived with 2,534 passengers. The cruise ships brought a total of 4,938 passengers.

On Sunday, St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed four cruise ships including the Silver Ray and Norwegian Breakaway. The first cruise ship brought 656 passengers in total and the second one brought 4,681 passengers to Port Zante.

According to St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, the cruise ships brought thousands of passengers who explored the country at its best. People with pre-bookings visited hotspot destinations and enhanced their travel experience through distinguished offerings of the country.

Through the arrival of the passengers, several economic activities have been enhanced as small businesses get the chance to showcase their local products to foreign travellers from across the globe.

Most of the passengers have also participated in the activities including attending church, shopping, sailing, sea and sun bathing. They also visited several other places of their interest and enjoyed St. Kitts Scenic Railway, exploring natural and magnificent beauty in the country.

Earlier, hundreds of passengers also participated in Saturday’s Children’s Carnival Parade and enjoyed the cultural offerings of St. Kitts and Nevis offered by Sugar Mas.