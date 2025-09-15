Norwegian Escape makes first stop in St Kitts on 11-day Caribbean cruise

The Norwegian Escape, a Breakaway Plus-class ship built in 2015, accommodates over 4,000 passengers across 20 decks.

15th of September 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Norwegian Escape, which weighs 164,998 tons, made its first stop of its 11-day Caribbean cruise at Port Zante on Friday, September 12, 2025. The ship left New York on September 8 with 4,184 passengers and 1,607 crew members onboard. 

The cruise is a Breakaway Plus-class ship and is operated by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). It was built in 2015, with a length of 1,069 feet and a total of 20 decks. Norwegian Escape has a capacity to accommodate over 4,000 passengers. 

Norwegian Escape was scheduled to leave at 4 p.m. but instead departed at 5 p.m. for Saint Lucia, where it docked on Saturday, September 13. From there, the voyage continued to St. Maarten on September 14, St. Thomas on 15, the Dominican Republic on 16 and back to New York on September 19.

Passengers explore St Kitts

During their visit, most of the passengers and many off-duty crew went ashore to explore the island of St Kitts. They joined island tours to popular sites such as Bloody River, Caribelle Batik at Romney Manor, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, the Eco Park, and Black Rocks. Some others spent their day at the island’s great beaches, enjoying the sunshine and the sea.

In Basseterre, many visitors walked through the historic streets, stopping at landmarks like the Berkeley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George’s Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, and Independence Square. The island’s blend of culture and history offered the guests a very special and traditional experience.

In addition, some passengers chose adventurous activities like snorkeling, sailing to the nearby island of Nevis, and playing golf. Others spent their time in the casinos, shopping for local products and souvenirs, or at the bars and restaurants to taste local cuisine.

The arrival of Norwegian Escape brought energy to St Kitts and Nevis. Local businesses saw an increase in tourism traffic, which also provided the island an opportunity to promote its natural beauty, heritage and hospitality.

Ana Allen

