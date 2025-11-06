Former Commissioner Austin Williams praises Drew-led administration for progress during first term

Former Commissioner Austin Williams praised the Drew-led administration for its significant progress during the first term, highlighting key achievements in various sectors.

St Kitts and Nevis: Former Commissioner of Police, Austin Williams, praised Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew-led administration for doing an excellent job during their first term. The address was made during the National Budget Forum earlier this week, with Williams stating that it is the first time that he has seen such progress in St Kitts and Nevis.

Since taking office in August 2022, the Drew-led government has initiated many projects, which focus on economic, social and environmental development. The administration has been working continuously to improve the lives of citizens through the introduction of newer opportunities and better public services.

On the economic front, the government raised the minimum wage and also gave public servants an 8 percent salary increase. They also introduced several relief programmes to provide financial support to families in repaying what they owed to utility companies and the Housing Corporation.

Major progress has been achieved in education and skills development sector. The government is working to improve schools, train teachers, expand scholarship programmes, and introduce digital tools to modernize the learning experience. They also put in place several measures to prepare young people for their future careers and to support national growth.

Under the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA), the government is aiming to transform the overall national economy to make it more diverse and climate resilient. Advancement in renewable energy projects has been made, which include geothermal development. The government also advocated for new environmental laws that have been passed to protect the island’s resources and heritage.

Infrastructure and housing has been another major focus of the government under which new social and affordable housing projects have been launched to give families more safe and comfortable homes. Land regularization and debt relief programmes have also been launched to offer citizens greater stability and ownership.

The government has also achieved great success in governance and national security. It continues improving public institutions and is dedicated to putting forward fairness, opportunity, and inclusion for all citizens.

COP Williams' remarks reflect the confidence of many people in the current government. Although the administration has already achieved a lot, it continues to work for a better and more sustainable future. The government remains dedicated in fulfilling its goal of building a nation where prosperity is shared, opportunities multiply, and includes everyone.