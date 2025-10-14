Flash Flood Warning Issued for Barbados as Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Flooding

According to the Barbados Meteorological Service, the island is currently experiencing unstable weather conditions.

Barbados: The Barbados Government Information Service and Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island due to excessive rainfall causing flooding in many low-lying areas. This warning was issued at 4:15 am Today, October 14, 2025 and will be updated/terminated at 12 noon.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Service, the unstable weather patterns are currently affecting the island. Some areas have reported over 30 millimeters of rain since earlier this morning. Forecasters said that more showers and isolated thunderstorms are to be expected all day with total rain between 40 to 50 millimeters.

Authorities have warned that heavy rainfall may cause large-scale flooding, in particular in low and hilly areas. Expected along with it is soil erosion at higher elevations, water to pool up on roads and in fields, and flooding at the base of hills and by coastal roads. Some roads may also become unpassable or completely cut off due to high water.

Residents are being advised to stay alert, away from flooded areas, and to stay tuned to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) and the Government Information Service (GIS) for further updates.

A flash flood warning means that rapid flooding is present or expected to occur very soon, usually within two hours. For further information and updates, locals can visit the official BMS website at www.barbadosweather.org ,or call the authorities at 976-2376 and 535-0022.

