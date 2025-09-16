Five Caribbean CBI jurisdictions top CBI Index 2025

The 2025 edition, highlighted two major trends: the Caribbean’s sustained dominance driven by reforms and resilience, and the steady geographic diversification of the CBI industry with emerging players from Africa and the Pacific.

Caribbean countries offering Citizenship by Investment Programme have secured top five rankings in the CBI Index 2025. St. Kitts and Nevis lead the rankings in first place and retained their position for the fifth consecutive year.

On the other hand, Dominica secured the second place in the Index for the third consecutive year, followed by Grenads in third. The fourth place is secured by Saint Lucia and the fifth place is secured by Antigua and Barbuda in the CBI Index 2025.

CBI Index, released in its ninth year, is an independent body which assesses 12 countries on the basis of nine pillars of excellence with a focus on standard of living, freedom of movement, investment outlay, mandatory travel or residence, citizenship timeline, ease of processing, due diligence, dependent options and certainty of product. It remains an authentic data-driven tool for investors to compare such options and assess credibility.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Ranked 1st

Taking first place, St. Kitts and Nevis has topped the charts for the fifth year in a row, and it is lauded in the CBI Index report for its recent reforms that reinforced transparency, speed, and investor confidence.

The establishment of a statutory body and the announcement to launch the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA) positioned the country as a leader in setting higher industry-wide standards. The Index further noted that a new digital application platform has also elevated efficiency, making the Federation top performer for responsiveness.

Dominica: Consistency Amid Global Shifts

Dominica also known as the “Commonwealth of Dominica” retained its second place, demonstrating resilience despite external challenges such as changes in travel access. Strengthened due diligence and a steady application pipeline reflect its continued popularity. The programme remains one of the most stable and appealing choices globally, underlining its long-standing reputation among international investors.

Click here to download the CBI Index 2025

Grenada: Inclusive and Credible

Grenada secured third place supported by its strong dependents’ policy and a clear stance against agent misconduct. While the country has experienced a dip in application volumes, its credibility remains intact, with the programme continuing to attract families seeking flexibility and long-term security.

Antigua and Barbuda, while slipping slightly to fifth place, continues to reinforce its reputation with new biometric systems and a commitment to regional cooperation