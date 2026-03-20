Fire destroys popular Kaikoconut Floating Bar off Antigua coast

A blaze gutted the well-known offshore bar near Little Ffryes Beach, forcing its closure and dealing a blow to local tourism as investigations continue.

Antigua and Barbuda: The popular Kaikoconut Floating Bar, a major tourism attraction located just offshore from Little Ffryes Beach on the southwest coast of Antigua, was destroyed by a fire on the night of Sunday, March 15.

The video of the incident has been circulating online on social media platforms which shows the massive fire in the vessel, making it temporarily closed for some time due to the extensive infrastructural damage.

This floating bar was widely known for its beautiful location while offering a unique entertainment or experience. Kaikoconut Floating Bar was very famous among the young generations as well as the victors from other nations.

This attraction happily welcomed many people including residents as well as the tourists which made it their hub to get relaxed after having a tiring or a bad day. Along with this, the venue upon the water typically served authentic dishes, drinks, music and a beautiful ocean view.

The bar used to open on a daily basis around mid-day and closed until sunset, offering people a time and a place where they can visit daily but never get bored.

As of March 17, the circumstances surrounding the blaze is unclear and authorities are continuing their inquiries to determine the reason what may have caused the fire. Also, no immediate reports about the fatalities or injuries have been discovered.

Reportedly, this incident significantly affected the local tourism as the fire caused the floating bar to remain temporarily closed because of the damage. Additionally, this loss is significant for local tourism as some upcoming visitors, including those on cruise stops scheduled for May, have already received cancellation notifications.

The incident has resulted in a major disappointment among the residents of the nearby areas as they felt extreme change in their daily lives as they loved to spend their time in a floating bar which became their hotspot.