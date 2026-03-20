Fire destroys popular Kaikoconut Floating Bar off Antigua coast

A blaze gutted the well-known offshore bar near Little Ffryes Beach, forcing its closure and dealing a blow to local tourism as investigations continue.

20th of March 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: The popular Kaikoconut Floating Bar, a major tourism attraction located just offshore from Little Ffryes Beach on the southwest coast of Antigua, was destroyed by a fire on the night of Sunday, March 15. 

The video of the incident has been circulating online on social media platforms which shows the massive fire in the vessel, making it temporarily closed for some time due to the extensive infrastructural damage. 

This floating bar was widely known for its beautiful location while offering a unique entertainment or experience. Kaikoconut Floating Bar was very famous among the young generations as well as the victors from other nations. 

This attraction happily welcomed many people including residents as well as the tourists which made it their hub to get relaxed after having a tiring or a bad day. Along with this, the venue upon the water typically served authentic dishes, drinks, music and a beautiful ocean view. 

The bar used to open on a daily basis around mid-day and closed until sunset, offering people a time and a place where they can visit daily but never get bored. 

As of March 17, the circumstances surrounding the blaze is unclear and authorities are continuing their inquiries to determine the reason what may have caused the fire. Also, no immediate reports about the fatalities or injuries have been discovered. 

Reportedly, this incident significantly affected the local tourism as the fire caused the floating bar to remain temporarily closed because of the damage. Additionally, this loss is significant for local tourism as some upcoming visitors, including those on cruise stops scheduled for May, have already received cancellation notifications. 

The incident has resulted in a major disappointment among the residents of the nearby areas as they felt extreme change in their daily lives as they loved to spend their time in a floating bar which became their hotspot. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Shai Hope scores 117 runs, becomes joint third-highest ODI century maker for West Indies

Shai Hope scores 117 runs, becomes joint third-highest ODI century maker for West Indies

4th of November 2024

Trinidad and Tobago reports 13 deaths and 1315 active dengue cases amid outbreak

Trinidad and Tobago reports 13 deaths and 1315 active dengue cases amid outbreak

7th of September 2024

Jamaica: Tragic Shooting in Clarendon leaves eight dead, several injured

Jamaica: Tragic Shooting in Clarendon leaves eight dead, several injured

12th of August 2024

Security guard charged with rape of teen girl in St Mary. (Credits: Google images)

Bryan Walsh, security guard of Saltrum District charged for raping teen

5th of February 2024

UK: Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi meets Anguillan community in Slough || Picture Courtesy: Labour MP Tan Dhesi (Facebook)

UK: Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi meets Anguillan community in Slough

31st of May 2023

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS updates about miserable life of little pup || Picture Courtesy: HelpAWS (Facebook)

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS updates about miserable life of little pup

3rd of April 2023

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS shares story about little pups || Picture Courtesy: HelpAWS

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS shares story about little pups

3rd of February 2023

St Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew hosts first Cabinet meeting after being elected

St Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew hosts first Cabinet meeting after being elected

16th of August 2022