Skerrit has highlighted tourism and investment projects in northern Dominica, while paying tribute to the late Rosie Douglas for his influence on his political journey.

Dominica: The leader of Dominica Labour Party (DLP), Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, highlighted tourism investment, economic growth and social initiatives during a public gathering in Portsmouth. He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rosie Douglas for his influence on the party and his political journey.

Speaking at Borough’s Square on Saturday, November 28, 2026, Dr. Skerrit discussed the potential economic benefits of the Cabrits Marina, the redevelopment of the Moroccan hotel and the expansion of the medical school in Picard. He said the projects reflected his party’s vision to create more opportunities for residents, especially in northern Dominica.

Cabrits Marina to create opportunities for Portsmouth

Dr. Skerrit noted that the yachts would be able to dock in Portsmouth instead of remaining anchored offshore. He explained that yacht visitors could contribute to the local economy through vehicle rentals, restaurant visits and excursions to attractions such as the Boiling Lake.

“The yacht now will be berthed at the Marina, and this will allow us to take great more of great advantage of the billions of dollars that marinas build and the marine industry brings into this world,” he said.

The DLP leader added that the marina could help strengthen Dominica’s position in the international marine industry and increase economic activity in Portsmouth.

Moroccan hotel and medical school developments

Dr. Skerrit also mentioned that the former Moroccan hotel had been bought by new owners and was undergoing redevelopment. He said the completed hotel would add to the tourism opportunities available in Portsmouth.

“Just last year we sold the Marina, the Moroccan hotel. It's under new ownership. And as you all know, work is ongoing to remodel and redevelop the Moroccan hotel,” Skerrit added.

He also highlighted the medical school in Picard, saying the institution was growing and had plans for expansion. Dr. Skerrit linked these developments to the party’s broader efforts to attract investment and create opportunities in the north.

Skerrit credits Rosie Douglas for shaping his political journey

During the meeting, the DLP leader reflected on the contributions of Rosie Douglas. He revealed that helping him become Prime Minister was one of his main motivations for entering politics in 2000.

“One of my main reasons for entering politics in 2000 was to help Rosie Douglas become the Prime Minister of Dominica. Even today, as the Prime Minister of this country, Rosie made a huge contribution to Dominica and I owe in great measure gratitude to Rosie for who I am today,” Skerrit said.

International airport expected to benefit multiple sectors

Dr. Skerrit also spoke on the construction of the Dominica International Airport in Wesley, noting that the project was funded through the country’s resources without imposing further taxes on the population or borrowing from banks and foreign governments.

He said the airport would create opportunities outside the aviation industry, pointing to potential benefits for the InterContinental Hotel, Airbnb properties across northern Dominica, agriculture, agro-processing, fisheries and small businesses.

“This airport will help unlock the potential and the opportunities which have existed in your country for so many decades,” Skerrit stated.

Developments in Marigot and Salisbury

Turning to the upcoming general election, Dr. Skerrit said the Dominica Labour Party is aiming to win all 21 seats in the December 16 general election. He specifically mentioned Marigot and Salisbury, suggesting that the party saw opportunities in both constituencies.

“Something is happening in Marigot and Salisbury. Ladies and gentlemen, something is happening in those two constituencies,” he told supporters.

The meeting also featured addresses from DLP candidates representing Cottage, Wesley, Colihaut, Paix Bouche, Marigot and Salisbury.