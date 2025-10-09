Dominica’s September recap: PM Skerrit highlights progress in housing, infrastructure and culture

September saw Dominica’s continued progress with 37 new climate-resilient homes, the completion of a vital coastal defense project, and vibrant celebrations of its cultural heritage through Kalinago Week and Independence events.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit started the September recap series which he continues with official updates on great national achievements. “September kept delivering. This is the second of three recaps” he said. In the areas of housing and infrastructure as well as cultural pride, September saw Dominica’s progress towards sustainable growth and national resilience.

Scotts Head, Eggleston, and Soufriere-Scotts Head Sea Defence Wall

In the area of housing development, families in Scotts Head and Eggleston received a total of 37 new climate resilient homes which will provide safety and stability to citizens.

In the community of Scotts Head, 21 new units have been handed over to low-income families, which include a mix of apartments and stand-alone homes through the Government’s housing programme.

This initiative is a part of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and provides protection and security to the residents that were displaced or living in at-risk coastal areas after Hurricane Maria.

Also in Eggleston, 16 families were given the keys to their new homes. This handover was a milestone which showcased the Government’s ongoing effort to ensure that every Dominican has access to safe and resilient housing. These homes are expected to transform lives and improve the future of the coming generations.

In addition to these housing initiatives, progress has been made in infrastructure development which included the completion of the Soufriere-Scotts Head Sea Defence Wall project. This US$2.97 million initiative involves a 60 meter long, 3 meter high reinforced wall which was designed at one of the island's most vulnerable coastal areas. Upon completion, the defense wall will improve public safety and climate resilience in the south.

Kalinago Week and Independence Celebrations

September also celebrated Dominica’s vibrant cultural heritage and unity as a people. The island opened its 47th Independence Anniversary celebrations with the theme “47 Years of Progress and Purpose.” Through the opening ceremony, the country signaled that it would be celebrating for several weeks, presenting the past of Dominica's resilience and development since 1978. Citizens were encouraged to participate fully in events showcasing the country’s heritage and progress in the spotlight.

Adding to the cultural calendar in 2025, the Kalinago people hosted Kalinago Week - a dynamic celebration of heritage, resilience and community spirit. Events included the sashing of a cultural elder, a youth symposium on history and language, a naming ceremony, and the traditional Smoke Ceremony held at the St. Cyr Memorial Site to remember the 1930 Kalinago Uprising. The week also hosted the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization, Kalinago Upliftment, and Constituency Empowerment, in collaboration with the Kalinago Council and other partners.