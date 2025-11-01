Dominica to honour 18 citizens and one organization during 47th Independence Day celebrations

The Dominica Award of Honour will be presented posthumously to former Prime Ministers Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas and Pierre Charles for their outstanding leadership and lifetime service to the nation.

Dominica: A total of eighteen individuals and one organization - will be honored for their outstanding service to the nation during Dominica’s 47th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, November 3, 2025. The awards will be presented at a special ceremony at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, beginning at 5:00 pm.

According to a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister, the awards are presented to citizens and institutions that have made significant contributions to Dominica's national development and community life. The country’s top honor, the Dominica Award of Honour, will be awarded posthumously to two former Prime Ministers - Roosevelt Bernard “Rosie” Douglas and Pierre Charles - for their great leadership and lifetime service to Dominica.

The Sisserou Award of Honour, the second-highest national award, will be received by three distinguished Dominicans:

Samuel Johnson, CEO of the International Airport Development Company

Reverend J. D. Dodds, a distinguished church leader

Dr Basil Fadipe, a healthcare professional who has made notable contributions

Several other individuals and organizations will be presented the Meritorious Service Award for their efforts in various fields, including community development, culture, and health. Among the honorees are Hannah Clarendon (Agriculture and Trade), Lennox Abraham (Child Welfare and Sports), Titus Francis (Community Development and Local Governance), Dr Victor Emanuel (Medicine) and Shirley Augustine (Nursing and Health Management).

Among others to be recognized this year are Anita Bully from Culture and Creative Industries, Boniface Lloyd from Religion and Agriculture, Hague Thomas from Environmental Health and Community Development, Prosper Paris from Culture and Community Development, and the 3rd Mahaut Scout Troop for Youth Development and Volunteerism.

Additionally, four individuals will also be awarded the Services Medal of Honour. Elroy Pioche for Agriculture and Community Service, Ibrahim Brohim for Business, Caesarina Ferrol for Nursing, and Irving Williams for Public Service.