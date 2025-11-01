PM Drew announces construction of climate-resilient general hospital in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew confirmed that a new climate resilient general hospital is set to begin construction, as the project has come to its final stage of the approval process. The environmental and building permits are almost issued, allowing the government to move forward with the construction very soon.

While addressing the delegates at the National Assembly, Prime Minister Drew said that all the necessary approvals from the Environmental Impact Assessment and the Building Board are almost finalized. He noted that once they have those clearances, the next step will begin - the actual construction of the hospital.

The new facility will be made to withstand Category 5 hurricanes, ensuring that medical services will not stop during major storms. Prime Minister Drew also explained that climate change has increased the chances of stronger hurricanes in the region. He said that this project is a necessary step to protect the healthcare system from future disasters.

PM Terrance Drew also compared the modern challenges to the past, stating that Noah built an ark to prepare for the Great Flood, similarly, the government is constructing healthcare facilities designed to withstand extreme weather.

Construction of the new general hospital is expected to begin in December 2025. The project will also ensure improvement in healthcare infrastructure and will create several job opportunities for local citizens.

The new hospital, Prime Minister Drew also stated, will be built according to international standards and will serve the people of St Kitts and Nevis for the next 50 years. This project is a major towards improving healthcare delivery in the twin island Federation and ensuring that the country’s resilience to climate change is enhanced.