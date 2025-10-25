Dominica’s PM Skerrit joins Regional Leaders in St Vincent for Press Conference on Caribbean Issues

PM Skerrit during this interactive session reflected on the challenges faced by the Caribbean regions and discussed the same along with his counterparts from Saint Lucia and St Vincent and Grenadines.

Dominica: The Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit travelled to the St Vincent and the Grenadines to participate in a press conference hosted by the PMO St Vincent and the Grenadines. During this conference, the Prime Ministers spoke to the members of the media collectively.

PM Skerrit during this interactive session reflected on the challenges faced by the Caribbean regions and discussed the same along with his counterparts from Saint Lucia and St Vincent and Grenadines. A key discussion from this press conference was the recent bid by US for deploying Radar equipment's in Grenada.

The regional leaders discussed this bid and emphasized that they extend their full support to Grenada regardless of the country’s decision. The three leaders reflected on the sensitivity of the matter and the importance of respecting Grenada’s decision.

“Whatever decision Prime Minister makes, I will support him, because he’ll have a rational basis on which to make whatever decision he makes,” said Dr. Gonsalves, emphasizing the complexity of the issue, which touches on economic, diplomatic, and regional peace considerations.

PM Skerrit discuss rising gun violence in Caribbean

Prime Minister Skerrit echoed with Gonsalves along with PM Pierre. Dr Skerritt also stressed on the issues faced by the Caribbean region including the rising gun violence across the region. He said that illegal guns have been used to commit crimes in the Communities homicides which causes discomfort to the people.

Dr Skerrit urges regional unity

He added that it is important for the development of the people in the region to have unity and collaborations into different initiatives.

“We can disagree from time to time, but we need to sign on to something important we need to do as a society irrespective of the support of the political party in government,” PM Skerrit said.

While concluding his statement, PM Skerrit noted that St Vincent and Grenadines are approaching in the country, with PM Gonsalves entering a sixth term. He told the people of SVG to take a wise decision for the benefit of the country.