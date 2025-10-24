St Vincent and the Grenadines prepares for record cruise season with 376 ships set to dock in 2025-2026

Union Island is set to host 33 vessels, while Mayreau will have 63 cruise ships docked at its port this season.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The island nation is set for another very active cruise season which will see 376 ships docking at its ports for 2025-2026. Arrival of passengers through these cruise ships will also support local businesses, including taxies, tour guides, and craft sellers across the islands. Each visit will see tourists eager to explore the island’s culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.

Many Grenadine islands will welcome new guests. Union Island is set to host 33 vessels, while Mayreau will have 63 cruise ships docked at its port. The Tobago Cays, which is a favorite spot for luxury yachts and small cruise ships, will have 54 port calls this season. Canouan, one of the smaller islands, will have 20 cruise visits.

According to the schedule, the capital of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Kingstown will welcome 89 cruise ships at the main port. Bequia, known for its calm beaches and friendly harbor, will have 119 ship calls which is the highest among all island destinations.

Cruise Schedule for 2025

October 29, 2025 - M.V. Amera (834 guests)

November 2, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 (2,894 passengers)

November 12, 2025 - AIDAperla (3,286 passengers)

November 14, 2025 - Aurora (1,874 passengers)

November 16, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 (2,894 passengers)

November 20, 2025 - Britannia (3,648 passengers)

November 21, 2025 - Crystal Serenity (740 passengers)

November 22, 2025 - Marella Explorer (1,924 passengers)

November 28, 2025 - AIDAperla (3,286 passengers)

November 30, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 (2,894 passengers)

December 4, 2025 - MS Seaword (750 guests)

December 6, 2025 - Marella Explorer (1,924 guests)

December 8, 2025 - MSC Virtuosa (4,888 passengers)

December 10, 2025 - Royal Clipper (227 passengers)

December 12, 2025 - AIDAperla (3,286 passengers)

December 13, 2025 - Explora II (920 passengers)

December 14, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 (2,894 passengers)

December 18, 2025 - Britannia (3,648 passengers)

December 20, 2025 - Explora I (920 passengers)

December 23, 2025 - Costa Pacifica (3,008 passengers)

December 24, 2025 - Royal Clipper (227 passengers)

December 25, 2025 - MSC Virtuosa (4,888 passengers)

December 26, 2025 - AIDAperla (3,286 passengers)

December 28, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 (2,894 passengers)

December 29, 2025 - Oceania Allura (1,200 passengers); Silver Shadow (388 passengers) December 30, 2025 - Coral Princess (2,000 passengers)