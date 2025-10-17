Dominica’s national Madam Wob Dwiyet pageant returns on October 22, 2025

The Madam Wob Dwiyet Pageant has been known as one of the significant events that are part of Dominica’s Creole Season.

Dominica: One of Dominica’s most anticipated cultural events – the National Madam Wob Dwiyet Pageant will return to Dominica on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 8 PM at the Old Mill Cultural Centre. This event represents cultural pride, national identity and rich tradition, bringing together the community to honor the island’s heritage and beauty.

This event is hosted jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development with the assistance of the National Cultural Council and Cultural Division. This pageant, which is a night of music, dance, elegance and patriotism, encourages Dominicans to gather together to celebrate the island’s heritage.

A celebration of heritage and womanhood

The Madam Wob Dwiyet Pageant has been known as one of the significant events that are part of the Dominica’s Creole Season. During the pageant, Wob Dwiyet - Dominica’s national dress, is showcased at the pageant as a representation of poise, history, and national identity. Women wearing the Wob Dwiyet proudly showcase the beauty of the island culture through how they wear the garment, move and present themselves.

This year - Virginia Mendes, Cynthia Talbert, Angelica Gasper, and Evelina Blanc - will be participating and competing for the national title. Each girl will present what she has to offer in terms of talent, confidence, and knowledge about Dominica’s culture. The pageant is more than a fashion show; it is a stage which honors womanhood, tradition and culture.

Tickets can be purchased at Bull’s Eye Pharmacy and the Old Mill Cultural Centre. Prices are $50 for standing, $60 for uncovered seating, and $70 for covered seating. The event is sponsored by House of Lorraine, Madam Wob Dwiyet Canada, the National Bank of Dominica, NCCU, and Ma Pau.