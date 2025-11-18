Dominica to welcome six cruise ships in one week

After the Grand Princess, MV Jewel of the Seas will dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on November 19, 2025.

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism has unveiled the weekly cruise schedule from November 17 to November 23, 2025. Dominica is expected to welcome 6 cruise ships this week, with MV Grand Princess being the first to dock its port on November 18. According to the schedule, the Grand Princess will be arriving at Woodbridge Bay Port and will bring along 3,100 passengers.

Following Grand Princess, the next ship to arrive in Dominica is MV Jewel of the Seas, which will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) on November 19, 2025. It is expected to bring around 2,702 visitors. MV Coral Princess will be docking at Woodbridge Bay Port on November 20, 2025, with 2,491 passengers.

The following day, on November 21, 2025, MV Marella Explorer will arrive with 2,253 passengers, docking at Woodbridge Bay Port. On the same day, MV Aidablu will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 2,500 passengers.

The week will come to an end with the arrival of MV Mein Schiff 2 on November 22, 2025, at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. It is also the largest ship of the weekly schedule and is expected to bring with it 4,100 passengers.

Tourism authorities report that these visitors are a great benefit to local businesses, tour operators, craft sellers, and service providers. Moreover, it also supports Dominica’s revival in tourism as the island looks forward to a very active 2025-2026 cruise season and positions itself as a premier Caribbean destination.