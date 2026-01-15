Dominica to launch family court in bid to improve handling of family law cases

The new family court aims to provide specialized support for sensitive cases like child custody and domestic violence, addressing a long-standing need in the region.

Dominica: The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) has announced the establishment of a family court during the opening of the New Law Year in Dominica. This development is said to help improve the handling of cases related to family issues on the island.

Acting Chief Justice Margaret Price Findlay said that the court will focus more on family law issues in the region. She added that Dominica and Grenada are the first countries to be included in this initiative. Justice Price Findlay continued that their objective is to develop family courts in areas where the courts do not already exist.

She said that family law cases are complex and sensitive. These issues include child custody, alimony, domestic violence and family well-being. Judges and magistrates require specialized training in hearing such cases with care and professionalism.

The ECSC also aims to enhance its data and statistics which will improve the tracking of family issues and the use of resources and policy. Furthermore, there has been a need for a family court in Dominica for years. Social workers and magistrates have been requesting for such a court in Dominica since the 1980s.

Magistrates argued the absence of such a court has meant less support for families and sensitive cases. Family law practitioners and commentators called the family court as “long overdue,” and said that its absence compromises the safety of children and resolution to domestic conflicts.

In Dominica, family cases along with criminal and civil cases are being handled by magistrate courts which causes delays and less attention to family cases. A dedicated family court will include:-

Judges and magistrates specialized in family law

A confidential and supportive environment for children and families

Ensure faster disposition of custody, support, and domestic violence cases

Improve protection and social services for children

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) is developing a strong foundation for a modern and responsive judicial system by focusing on family law training and institutional change.