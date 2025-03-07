Antigua and Barbuda’s Milove Fontaine to compete in Miss Elegantly Plus Caribbean Queen Pageant

The Miss Elegantly Plus Caribbean Queen Pageant will feature five contestants from across the Caribbean vying for the coveted crown.

Milove Fontaine is all set to represent Antigua and Barbuda in the inaugural Miss Elegantly Plus Caribbean Queen Pageant. Event scheduled to held on Friday, 14th March at the Eileene L. Parsons Auditorium, H. Lavity Stoutt Community College in Totola, British Virgin Islands.

The pageant will be conducted under the theme, “The Golden Experience: Boldness Revived.” Shedding light on the theme, the organizers of the event noted that they are looking forward to empower women from across the Caribbean, providing them a platform to showcase their skills, abilities, beauty, charm and elegance.

The pageant will feature around five contestants from across the Caribbean competing for the ultimate crown of Miss Elegantly Plus Caribbean Queen Pageant. The nations that will participate in the competition include, the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, Antigua & Barbuda, and Turks & Caicos Islands.

The Miss Elegantly Plus Pageant is the newest platform in pageantry for full-figured Caribbean women. Each delegate participating in the competition will bring experience in pageantry and community representation. As per the details, the delegates will now compete in 2 pre-pageant competitions, held on Thursday, 13th March, 2025 at H. Lavity Stoutt Community College.

Milove Fontaine to motivate all full-figured ladies

Emphasising on her participation at the Miss Elegantly Plus Caribbean Queen Pageant, Milove Fontaine noted that she wants to utilize this platform, aiming to inspire all figured ladies. She emphasised on her aim to be an advocate for body positivity, celebrating the diversity in body types. Fontaine also expressed her desire to encourage teenagers and young adults in Antigua and Barbuda.

Fontaine has also been the winner of Miss Charisma in 2020. She aimed at continuing her winning streak by becoming the first winner of the title of Miss Elegantly Plus Caribbean Queen. She added that she is all set to highlight her cultural pride, elegance and confidence among plus-size women in the region.

Participants to vie for Miss Elegantly Plus Caribbean Queen Pageant

The participants that will compete for the inaugural Miss Elegantly Plus Caribbean Queen Pageant include,

1. Sylvanna L. Charles, representing British Virgin Islands

2. Hasanna Graham, representing US Virgin Islands

3. Mekelia A. Miller, representing Trinidad and Tobago

4. Tinell N. Garland, representing Miss Turks & Caicos Islands

5. Milove J. S. Fontaine, representing Antigua & Barbuda