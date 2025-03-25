Mas Domnik 2025: Visitor arrivals up by 34%, injecting $25 million into Dominica's economy

These figures were announced by the Tourism Minister of Dominica, Denise Charles Pemberton, who referred to the event as a ‘massive success.’

The biggest carnival of Dominica, Mas Domnik 2025 concluded on a successful note, marking an increase of 34% in the arrival of visitors as compared to 2024. This major increase helped in generating around $25 million into the island’s economy.

These figures were announced by the Tourism Minister of Dominica, Denise Charles Pemberton, who described the event as a ‘massive success.’ She called it a big win for the local businesses, artists and the entire tourism sector. She noted that the 2025 edition of Mas Domnik has not only boosted tourism but also improved the overall economic conditions of the island.

Minister Denise Charles referred Bouyon as the real star of Mas Domnik 2025, emphasising on their collaboration with key artists and bands. She added that they have played a crucial role in putting Dominica on the global map as the ultimate cultural and adventure destination. “Bouyon is a movement and we must celebrate our artistes.”

The tourism minister further highlighted about the colorful mas costume bands, which brought the streets alive with full of color, creativity, and unmatched energy. “Stunning images of Dominica flooded social media, cementing our place of having the most authentic carnival in The Caribbean,” said Minister Denise Charles.

Government of Dominica invested around $1.2 million in Mas Domnik 2025

The tourism minister also highlighted about the significant investment of around $1.2 million made by the Government of Dominica in Mas Domnik 2025. She noted that this investment prepared their entrepreneurs and drove tourism, boosting business for the hospitality, entertainment, and transport sectors.

She also acknowledged the CEO of Discover Dominica Authority, Marva Williams Festivals and Events Manager Ayodele Andrew, Chairman of Dominica Festivals Committee, Gerard Cools-Lartigue, Communications and Public Relations Specialist of DDA, Monelle Alexis, and the rest of the DFC team.

She recognized them for their incredible work and said that their continuous efforts and determination have played a major role in making Mas Domnik 2025 a huge success. “Their passion and commitment made mass Dominic the real mass unforgettable,” said Minister Denise Charles.

Minister Denise Charles recognized airline and ferry services

Minister Charles also thanked the airline and ferry partners who made their travel to Dominica easier. She noted that their collaboration with the airlines played a significant role in providing seamless and accessible travel options to all the passengers, giving them an opportunity to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones in Dominica.

No accident recorded throughout Dominica’s Carnival Season

Tourism Minister also lauded the Dominica’s Police Force for their unwavering support and collaboration throughout the carnival season. She added that they not recorded and crime and accident scene, which outlines their commitment to promoting and enhancing safety and security.

“Influencers and content creators helped amplify our story to the world. Mass Dominic is a celebration of who we are. Let's keep the momentum going and make the rest of our year our best year,” said Minister Denise Charles.

Mas Domnik 2026

The 2026 edition of Mas Domnik is scheduled to take place from 10th January to 18th February, 2026. The Mas Domnik is also known as the ‘Real Mas’ for its dedication to preserving traditional Carnival customs. The festival is considered as one of the bigger celebrations of Dominica, which is filled with calypso music, lively competitions, and exciting activities, and much more.