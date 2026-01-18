Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit updates Nation on key projects and housing plans

Prime Minister Skerrit says infrastructure, housing, and youth business initiatives will boost the economy and create opportunities for Dominican families.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the nation and members of the media during his annual New Year’s sit-down on Thursday, January 15, 2026. He gave updates on some of the key national projects and said that his government remains committed to good governance and national unity.

During the address, Prime Minister Skerrit said that his government is undertaking different transformational national projects, including the construction of the international airport, the geothermal energy project, cable car, water systems improvements, housing development projects, and the Cabrits Marina. He also stated that the projects will strengthen the economy, create more opportunities, and build long-term resilience.

Housing and Business Initiatives

In the housing sector, the Prime Minister said that the government is continuously working to expand access to affordable home ownership under the 2% Housing Loan Programme. These houses are expected to be approved by February 2026 with a total budget of EC$5 million.

The Future Housing Programme also has sample homes in process - two at Warner and one at Cotton Hill. These two initiatives are the main elements in improving home quality for Dominican families. PM Skerrit said that these initiatives are designed especially for young professionals and first-time homeowners.

To encourage more youth entrepreneurs to start their own businesses, the government is renewing the Dominica Youth Business Trust. This initiative targets youth aged 18 to 35 years, who wish to set up their own business but lack access or financial support to do so.

Infrastructural Projects

Prime Minister Skerrit further shared progress on the Roseau Enhancement Project which will commence in 2026.

“I would have liked to see the Roseau Enhancement Project started. This is a major project for us as a country, not only for the city of Roseau, but I believe every Dominican has declared this project to be a major national imperative,” he added.

PM Skerrit also shared plans to upgrade to Roseau Ferry Terminal. He said that the old building will be demolished and replaced by a newer terminal, which will have better facilities for passengers visiting Dominica.

The Prime Minister also outlined significant progress on the international airport in 2025.

“I think for people to understand and appreciate the progress we made in 2025, you need to look at the site in its original form and to appreciate the extent of work that we were able to, to engage there,” he noted.

The Prime Minister told the public that the government will continue to engage with all stakeholders and will take into account environmental and community concerns in regard to quarrying activities at Deux Branches. He further added that the Cable Car will be completed in the first quarter of 2026.