Dominica Gears Up for the 2025 World Creole Music Festival, Celebrating 25 Years of Culture and Music

Dominica: The 2025 edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) is just around the corner as it makes its return from October 24 to October 26, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in the capital of Dominica, Roseau. This festival, which was first hosted in 1997, has since become one of the Caribbean’s premier music events.

WCMF has wide variety of Creole music genres such as cadence-lypso, bouyon, kompa, zouk and more. Over the years, the festival has grown to what is now known as “The Festival that Never Sleeps” which in turn has attracted a global audience of music fans.

The 2025 edition of WCMF will present the theme “Global Echoes of the Nature Island,” symbolizing 25 years of cultural pride, musical heritage and unity. This year’s festival has a silver colored emblem which is used to mark the 25th anniversary and will put together musical elements that reflect Dominica’s natural beauty and Creole culture.

World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) 2025 - Performance Schedule

Also on July 4, 2025, the festival’s official line-up was announced. For three nights, the community and tourists can enjoy a large number of performances and an amazing mix of international, regional and local artists.

On the first day of the festival, performances by Burning Flames, Steel Pulse, Nu Look, Romain Virgo, Triple Kay International, Gilles, Halibut, Oswald, and Midnight Groovers, can be enjoyed. Also, there will be a special unannounced artist performance.

On the next day, October 25, a high-energy performance by Vybz Kartel will highlight the night. Also on day two, the stage will be filled by Spice, Asa Bantan, Gordon Henderson, Joe Dwet File, Kenny G, Faithii, WCK, First Serenade, Ophelia, Puda, Quan, Ridge, Rohie, Shanika, Ebony Empress, DJ MJ, Linford John, Little Boy, Jixels and Kes The Band.

On the final night of the festival which will take place on October 26th, Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons will be the headline performers. Also that evening, performances will include Tiwa Savage, Kassav’, Michele Henderson, Trilla G, Elisha Benoit, Nice, Shelly Signal Band, Reo, Ezra D’ Fun Machine, and Extasy Band. The last day will also have a guest performer to energize the audience.

World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) 2025 - Tickets on Sale

Organizers are in the process of selling out tickets in phases. First, Tier-0 early bird season tickets which went for $400 US and sold out in an hour. At present, Tier 1 season tickets are on sale for XCD $500 which cover all three nights of the World Creole Music Festival 2025. The tickets can be purchased through the official festival outlets and the Dominica Festivals platform.