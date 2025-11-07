Dominica commissions Emergency Operating Theatre, aims to strengthen health services

Dominica has officially commissioned the “Emergency Operating Theatre” at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital on Thursday. The facility is aimed at providing services during emergencies with the modern equipment and responsive healthcare quality.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the opening and added that the facility is an investment in people for consistent healthcare services. He added, “It is an investment in people in our right to quality healthcare and in our ability as a nation to respond quickly and consistently in healthcare emergencies.”

The facility was made through a collaboration between the Maria Holder Memorial Trust and the Government of Dominica. PM Skerrit appreciated their support and added that they have provided the assistance during the times of needs including Hurricane Maria and other natural calamities.

He further outlined the benefits of the theatre and noted that it will offer tangible benefits for the people of Dominica who need urgent healthcare services.

The facility is equipped with advanced anesthesia machines, orthopedic extensions, portable x-rays, ultra sound technology and point of care diagnostic equipment, and emergency surgeries can now be performed immediately without the risk and delay of patient transfer.

PM Skerrit said that the project will offer faster interventions, better outcomes and higher chances of survival for the citizens of Dominica. The facility will also offer flexibility, meaning that the medical teams, surgeons, nurses, and emergency staff can work in an environment designed for precision, speed and safety.

He noted, “It means that every Dominican can have confidence that our National Hospital is equipped to deliver world class emergency care to our citizens and residents.”

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit lauded this facility and said that his government has always recognized that health is not a privilege, it is a right. With this agenda, the government will continue to invest heavily in health infrastructure across the island from the New Marigot Hospital to the 13 newly upgraded new health and wellness centres in communities.

He said that the government will ensure that these facilities are properly equipped, staffed with the right professionals and supported by the resources they need to deliver quality to care.