Barbados earns 12 Nominations at 2025 World Travel Awards, highlighting role as Top Caribbean Destination

The World Travel Awards celebrates excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry, honoring destinations, hotels, resorts, and more.

Barbados is the recipient of 12 category nominations at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards (WTA) 2025. These nominations recognize Barbados’ reputation as a very active and diverse travel destination in the Caribbean. The WTA, also known as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” honors outstanding achievement within the global tourism and hospitality sector.

This year, Barbados Tourism marketing Inc. (BTMI) has been selected as a candidate in many main categories which include Caribbean’s Leading Cultural Destination, Honeymoon Destination, and Cruise Port. The island’s primary airport, Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) has been nominated for Caribbean’s Leading Airport 2025 and also the Port of Bridgetown is in the running in three cruise related categories.

A Strong Contender Across Categories

Barbados’ is a recognized destination for all types of travel from family vacations to weddings, and from sports to festivals. Also with the amazing Crop Over festival, historic sites, and white sand beaches, the island is a very unique mix of cultural experiences, history, and relaxation.

Notably, GAIA has reported handling over 2.3 million passengers in 2024, a 12.8% increase from previous year. This highlights that Barbados is a preeminent hub for both regional and international travel.

BTMI has been at the forefront in putting the island nation on the map which helped Barbados in terms of winning the awards for Caribbean’s Leading Wedding Destination 2024 and World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2005. This year the country is out to break records and secure many more wins.

Barbados’ Category Nominations at WTA 2025

Caribbean’s Leading Cultural Destination 2025

Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival 2025 (Food & Forum Festival)

Caribbean’s Leading Family Travel Destination 2025

Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2025

Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2025

Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port 2025 (Port of Bridgetown)

Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Home Port 2025 (Port of Bridgetown)

Caribbean’s Leading Airport 2025 (Grantley Adams International Airport)

Caribbean’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination 2025

Caribbean’s Leading Festivals & Events Destination 2025

Caribbean's Leading Wedding Destination 2025

Caribbean’s Leading Tourism Board 2025

Voting Process

Voting is open now for the Caribbean categories and will close on August 10, 2025. Tourists, locals, and industry professionals can visit the World Travel Awards site and support their favorite destination by voting for it.