Barbados earns 12 nominations at World Travel Awards 2025

While expressing their excitement about receiving around 12 nominations at the World Travel Awards, the Barbados Tourism Authority encouraged everyone to vote for Barbados.

16th of April 2025

Barbados continues to shine as a tourism destination, as the island received nominations in around 12 prestigious categories at the 32nd World Travel Awards. These nominations mark a crucial moment for not only the tourism sector but for the country as a whole. 

While expressing their excitement about receiving around 12 nominations at the World Travel Awards, the Barbados Tourism Authority encouraged everyone to vote for Barbados. They further shed light on the nominations and noted that it highlights the growing appeal and craze of Barbados among international visitors. 

The Tourism Authority also mentioned about the diverse offerings of Barbados and said that these nominations are a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication towards making Barbados, a prime destination for all the travellers. 

“We’re honoured! Barbados has racked up nominations in over 10 categories in the 2025 32nd Annual World Travel Awards — and it’s all thanks to YOU, our amazing visitors and community,” noted Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. 

Nominations earned by Antigua and Barbuda for World Travel Awards 2025 

·         Caribbean’s Leading Destination

·         Leading Airport 2025

·         Leading Cruise Destination 2025 

·         Leading Cruise Home Port 2025 

·         Leading Cruise Port 2025

·         Leading Cultural Destination 2025

·         Leading Honeymoon Destination 2025

·         Caribbean’s Leading Tourism Board 2025

·         Leading Sports Tourism Destination 2025

·         Leading Festivals and Events Destination 2025

·         Leading Wedding Destination 2025

·         Leading Family Travel Destination 2025 

The tourism authority of Barbados noted that these nominations reflect the charm, strong product offerings and warm hospitality of the island nation. They noted that the selection of the country in 12 different categories outline the popularity of Barbados among not just travellers but also the esteemed business and travel experts. 

World Travel Awards 2025 

The World Travel Awards is a renowned awards ceremony that acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. The award acknowledges destinations, hotels, resorts, travel organizations and much more. 

The World Travel Awards has announced that Cancún, Mexico has been selected to host its Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025. The world-class city will welcome travel and tourism figureheads for the red-carpet event, scheduled to held on 27 September.

