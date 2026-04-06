Denzil Douglas visits India to strengthen diplomatic and trade ties

During his visit, Minister Denzil Douglas will also inaugurate the High Commission of St Kitts and Nevis in India and hold talks with senior Indian officials aimed at boosting cooperation in trade, health, education and tourism.

6th of April 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, arrived in New Delhi, India, on Sunday evening, March 5, 2026. This visit marks the enhanced bilateral relations between the two countries and increased cooperation in many fields.

He was warmly welcomed by the Minister of External Affairs of India and other Senior officials. “A warm welcome to FM Denzil Douglas of St. Kitts and Nevis, on his arrival in New Delhi. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening the historical ties and expanding cooperation between our two countries,” read a post from the Ministry on their official Facebook account.

During his visit, Minister Denzil Douglas will also inaugurate the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in India. He will also meet high-level Indian officials and host meetings related to improving trade, health, education and tourism ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and India.

The two countries are working to increase ties in trade and diplomacy. The opening of the High Commission in India is expected to be an important step towards increased interaction and cooperation between the two nations.

This marks the first time that Minister Douglas has visited India in almost 2 years. His last trip was from August 4-9, 2024. This was the first ministerial visit by any foreign minister of St. Kitts and Nevis to India. He met with the Minister of External Affairs, India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

They held discussions in many fields of cooperation, including defense and security, health and pharmaceuticals, personnel training, renewable energy, agriculture and food security, sharing of digital public infrastructure and development cooperation.

Both Ministers also exchanged thoughts on regional and global topics that are of mutual interest, emphasizing how committed they are to continuing to work together in multilateral forums.

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