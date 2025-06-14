CWI/WIPA Awards 2025: West Indies Cricket to honor current stars and 1975 World Cup heroes
This year’s CWI/WIPA Awards Gala will honor the 50th anniversary of West Indies’ historic 1975 Cricket World Cup victory.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) in partnership with the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has announced the nominees for the 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala - an event dedicated celebrate the players who are currently playing and are making a name for themselves, while also paying tribute to the players of the past which has set the stage for today’s talent. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at the grand setting of Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle.
This year’s gala is significant for the West Indies cricket as it will also pay tribute to one of the most brave and memorable moments in their history - the 1975 ICC Cricket World Cup victory which marks its 50th anniversary. Notably, the award ceremony will be broadcasted across the Caribbean region, with information on broadcasting channels soon to be released.
Full List of Nominees – 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala
1) Test Player of the Year
- Kraigg Brathwaite
- Kavem Hodge
- Alzarri Joseph
- Shamar Joseph
- Jayden Seales
2) Men’s ODI Player of the Year
- Keacy Carty
- Shai Hope
- Alzarri Joseph
- Gudakesh Motie
- Sherfane Rutherford
3) Men’s T20 Player of the Year
- Akeal Hosein
- Alzarri Joseph
- Brandon King
- Nicholas Pooran
- Rovman Powell
4) Women’s T20 Player of the Year
- Shemaine Campbelle
- Afy Fletcher
- Chinelle Henry
- Hayley Matthews
- Karishma Ramharack
5) Women’s ODI Player of the Year
- Afy Fletcher
- Chinelle Henry
- Zaida James
- Hayley Matthews
- Stafanie Taylor
6) West Indies Championship Player of the Year
- Joshua Bishop
- Kraigg Brathwaite
- Mikyle Louis
- Kevin Sinclair
- Jomel Warrican
7) Regional T20 Player of the Year
- Johnson Charles
- Andre Fletcher
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Gudakesh Motie
- Nicholas Pooran
8) CG United Super50 Cup Player of the Year
- Leniko Boucher
- Rahkeem Cornwall
- Justin Greaves
- Amir Jangoo
- Marquino Mindley
9) CG United Women’s Super50 Cup Player of the Year
- Shemaine Campbelle
- Kycia Knight
- Nyia Latchman
- Ashmini Munisar
Chedean Nation
10) CWI Women’s T20 Blaze Player of the Year
- Erin Deane
- Shabika Gajnabi
- Mandy Mangru
- Plaffiana Millington
- Rashada Williams
