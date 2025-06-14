CWI/WIPA Awards 2025: West Indies Cricket to honor current stars and 1975 World Cup heroes

Cricket West Indies (CWI) in partnership with the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has announced the nominees for the 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala - an event dedicated celebrate the players who are currently playing and are making a name for themselves, while also paying tribute to the players of the past which has set the stage for today’s talent. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at the grand setting of Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle.

This year’s gala is significant for the West Indies cricket as it will also pay tribute to one of the most brave and memorable moments in their history - the 1975 ICC Cricket World Cup victory which marks its 50th anniversary. Notably, the award ceremony will be broadcasted across the Caribbean region, with information on broadcasting channels soon to be released.

Full List of Nominees – 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala

1) Test Player of the Year

Kraigg Brathwaite

Kavem Hodge

Alzarri Joseph

Shamar Joseph

Jayden Seales

2) Men’s ODI Player of the Year

Keacy Carty

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Gudakesh Motie

Sherfane Rutherford

3) Men’s T20 Player of the Year

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Nicholas Pooran

Rovman Powell

4) Women’s T20 Player of the Year

Shemaine Campbelle

Afy Fletcher

Chinelle Henry

Hayley Matthews

Karishma Ramharack

5) Women’s ODI Player of the Year

Afy Fletcher

Chinelle Henry

Zaida James

Hayley Matthews

Stafanie Taylor

6) West Indies Championship Player of the Year

Joshua Bishop

Kraigg Brathwaite

Mikyle Louis

Kevin Sinclair

Jomel Warrican

7) Regional T20 Player of the Year

Johnson Charles

Andre Fletcher

Shimron Hetmyer

Gudakesh Motie

Nicholas Pooran

8) CG United Super50 Cup Player of the Year

Leniko Boucher

Rahkeem Cornwall

Justin Greaves

Amir Jangoo

Marquino Mindley

9) CG United Women’s Super50 Cup Player of the Year

Shemaine Campbelle

Kycia Knight

Nyia Latchman

Ashmini Munisar

Chedean Nation

10) CWI Women’s T20 Blaze Player of the Year