CrazyMess Wet & Dutty to Feature Bouyon Madness at Mas Dominik’s Carnival Monday 2026

The Wet Zone will immerse attendees in water, foam, slime, paint, bubbles, and confetti, while the Dry Zone offers a cleaner, more refined setting to enjoy the music and carnival atmosphere.

11th of February 2026

Dominica: CrazyMess Wet & Dutty will be featured as part of Mas Domink’s Carnival Monday 2026 that will take place on February 16. It will be a full Bouyon Madness experience with music, dance, and carnival fun. Guests can select one of the two areas - Wet Zone and Dry Zone.

The Wet Zone will offer attendees water, foam, slime, paint, bubbles and confetti for a complete wet and wild Carnival experience. On the other hand, the Dry Zone will offer a clean and classy setting for those who want to remain dry while still enjoying music and carnival fun.

The event will be held under the theme “Back and Bold,” emphasizing its commitment to providing an even more entertaining and fun-filled night. The artist line-up for the CrazyMess Wet & Dutty includes - Ridge, Pudaz, Paris, Nayee |Zwady|, DJ MJ, MV on the Keys, Kenny G, Trixx, DJ Taffy, Frank White, and DJ Shil. 

Registration for the CrazyMess Wet & Dutty carnival is open at Dons & Divas Boutique from 4pm to 6pm. Tickets can also be booked via phone call at 276-2555 or 440-7613 or by scanning the official QR code. 

Mas Dominik 2026

The Dominik Carnival 2026 started on January 10 and will run through till February 18. Events other than Carnival Monday include Lumi-Nation J’ouvert (February 16), SunRise (February 13 at Carnival CIty, Windsor Park Stadium), the Miss Dominica Carnival Queen pageant (February 12), and SALUD: Carnival Cool Down (February 18 at Mero Beach).

Upcoming Carnival Events

Saturday, Feb 7 – Marigot Village Carnival 

Saturday, Feb 7 – Mahaut Village Carnival 

Sunday, Feb 8 – Wine Down 

Sunday, Feb 8 – Miss Teen Dominica 

Tuesday, Feb 10 – Bouyon Day, Streets of Roseau 

Thursday, Feb 12 – Reggae On The Boardwalk Carnival Edition 

Thursday, Feb 12 – Fantasy Fitness Fusion 

Thursday, Feb 12 – Carnival Gopwell 

Thursday, Feb 12 – Miss Dominica Pageant 

Thursday, Feb 12 – Carnival Departure Lounge

