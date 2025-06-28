Bahamas hikes boating fees starting July 2025, sparking backlash from cruisers and tourism sector

Bahamas has reported an increase to boating-related fees which will take effect from July 1, 2025, sparking widespread concern from cruisers, marina operators and the broader tourism sector. These changes come under the recently passed Port Authorities (Amendment) Bill, which includes higher cruising permit fees, new charges for anchoring and fishering, mandatory ship tracking requirements, and per-passenger taxes.

The Government of Bahamas reported that the fee increases are for infrastructure development, environmental protection, and better maritime safety. However, in the boat and tourism sectors, many players are concerned that these new regulations may in-fact turn away visitors, reduce income for local economies, and damage the country’s long-standing reputation as a top cruise destination in the Caribbean.

Fee changes made in various cruise permit and fishing categories

The most notable change is seen in cruising permit fees which saw a 67% increase from the previous $300 to $500 for boats which are up to 34-feet in length. For vessels between 34 and 100 feet, the fee doubles from $500 to $1,000. Moreover, yachts over 100-feet in length, had an increase of $3,000 in permit fees. These new fees apply per-entry into Bahamian waters and are valid for 90 days, after which re-entry incurs the same price again.

In addition, fishing permits that used to be included in the cruise permit for most vessels will now be charged separately at a flat rate of $300 for boats over 34-feet. Also, there is an introduction of a new fee structure which will charge between $350 and $1,500 for overnight anchoring in Bahamian waters depending on the size of the vessel, a new fee category which has received backlash from long-term cruisers and charter companies.

All vessels of 50-feet and above are to have functional AIS (Automatic Identification System) transponders while in Bahamian waters which includes when they are at anchor or underway. Also reported is that penalties for those who do not comply may include a fine of up to $1000 which in turn has brought up issues related to the financial and logistical burden of the visiting boaters.

Another major change is the introduction of a $30 per person passenger tax which will apply to any passenger over the age of 6 after the first three passengers on board. Also, this is expected to greatly affect charter companies which operate with large groups.