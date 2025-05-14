China unveils plan to expand visa-free access to five Latin American and Caribbean Countries

This initiative is part of a five-program plan for shared development and revitalization with Latin American and Caribbean countries, announced by Xi Jinping at the China-CELAC Forum.

China has revealed its plans to expand its visa-free policies for 5 Latin American/Caribbean countries along with offering 3,500 scholarships and 10,000 training opportunities.

This will be part of the five-program plan to advance shared development and revitalisation with LAC (Latin American and Caribbean) countries, announced President Xi Jinping during his speech at the opening of the 4th ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum.

According to President Jinping, the program will bring several benefits for Latin American and Caribbean countries such as increased tourism, cultural exchange, business and investment opportunities and this will enhance the image of China in LAC countries.

As said by the Chinese President, the visa free policy to the 5 LAC countries is a part of People-To-People Connectivity Program and will expand the policy to cover more regional countries in due course.

Notably, the People-To-People Connectivity Program is one of the five programs targeted for LAC countries, covering solidarity, development, and civilization and peace.

The program includes a three-year plan to provide CELAC member states with 3,500 government scholarships, 10,000 training opportunities in China, 500 International Chinese Language Teacher Scholarships, 300 training opportunities for poverty reduction professionals and 1,000 funded placements through the Chinese Bridge program to support CELAC member states in developing Chinese language education.

President Xi said, “China is willing to work with Latin American countries to practice true multilateralism, adhere to extensive consultation, joint construction and sharing, lead global governance reform with the concepts of fairness, justice, openness and inclusiveness, jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, and continuously enhance the representation and voice of developing countries.”

His words were clear regarding the development program adding that China is willing to work with LAC countries to implement the Global Development Initiative, for upholding the multilateral trading system, ensuring stable global industrial and supply chains, and promoting an open and cooperative environment for all at international level.

Xi mentioned that China will now import more quality goods from LAC countries and will encourage Chinese expertise to invest more and more in their region.

Over the past decade over 80% of its $35 Billion financing package has been implemented within the LAC countries only, states China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.