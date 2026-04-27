Carnival Miracle to take passengers through Belize and other Caribbean ports

Belize stands out as a key stop on the itinerary, offering visitors access to the Belize Barrier Reef, ancient Mayan sites, and rich cultural experiences.

Belize: Carnival Miracle will set on a 10-night cruise tour from Galveston in Texas, United States. It will travel through Western Caribbean, as it will dock at some of the best ports in the Caribbean.

The cruise will visit five ports - Cozumel (Mexico), Belize City (Belize), Isla Tropicale (Roatan), Montego Bay (Jamaica), and Grand Cayman. Prices for tickets start at $734 per person, as it is suitable for vacations with family and friends.

Dates for the 10-night cruise tour include November 23, 2026, January 4, 2027, and February 15, 2027. It promises 10 nights of fun, five beautiful ports, and unforgettable memories.

Belize offers a lot of local experiences to tourists, as it feels different from other Caribbean islands. Its culture is a blend of Caribbean and Central American influences. It is easier for tourists to travel here as the locals speak fluent English.

Belize is a top destination for nature lovers. The country is known for its rainforest and is also the home for the Belize Barrier Reef. It is one of the largest reefs in the world. It is a great place for marine activity, from snorkeling to diving, and has very clear water. Many cruise passengers go on reef tours to swim with colorful fish, rays, and sea turtles.

Another great activity is visiting Mayan sites. Belize offers many ancient places hidden in the jungle. Places like Altun Ha are near the port and easily accessible. People can walk around old temples and learn ancient history.

Belize is a very green destination, as it protects large tracts of land. Food in Belize is simple and very flavorful. Most famous local dishes include rice and beans, fresh seafood, and local spices. These dishes also represent the country’s cultural mix.