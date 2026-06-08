Antigua and Barbuda to host National Track and Field Championships at YASCO

This year’s “Revival: Inspiring the Next Generation” theme will showcase both young and established athletes at Antigua’s national championships.

Antigua and Barbuda: YASCO is once again preparing to host Antigua and Barbuda's National Track and Field Championships, aiming to bring together athletes and sports enthusiasts for one of the country's most awaited athletics events. The championship is scheduled to take place on June 20-21, encompassing various events such as sprint races, relays, hurdles, jumping competitions, and throwing disciplines.

The two-day event will serve as a massive platform for both established athletes and emerging talent to showcase their abilities and compete for national recognition. The event is slated to start at 3:00 pm on both days. YASCO Sports Complex in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda will yet again take centre stage as the venue for this national-level event.

The championship is being organised by the Antigua and Barbuda Athletic Association (ABAA), which has been the driving force in the development of sports and athletics within the country. Being an integral part of the international athletics structure for decades, the association has consistently overseen the organisation and development of athletics activities across Antigua and Barbuda. The national championships have also remained a significant fixture on the country's sporting calendar, often drawing participation from athletes across different categories and disciplines.

The theme for this year’s championship is “Revival: Inspiring the Next Generation,” highlighting a vision that extends beyond competition and medals. The theme reflects a commitment towards encouraging young athletes to pursue sports, while fostering passion, determination and discipline among future generations.

Over the years, the National Track and Field Championships have remained an important part of Antigua and Barbuda’s sporting calendar, which has brought together athletes from different disciplines and age groups. The event has continued to provide a space where talent can be displayed, while also contributing to the growth and development of athletics across the country.

This year's championships are being held under the banner “Revival,” reflecting the ABAA's efforts to inspire a new generation of athletes while highlighting the talent currently competing on the national stage.

The association also recognised the support of sponsors including Fitzroy’s Rewinding, Hadeed Motors and the Citizenship by Investment Unit, whose contributions have played a role in making the event possible.

Officials are also encouraging sports fans, families and supporters to come out and be part of the occasion as Antigua and Barbuda continues to celebrate the future of athletics.