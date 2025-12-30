St Kitts and Nevis welcomes Nigerian Technical Aid Corps Professionals to boost healthcare and education

NTAC volunteers, including doctors and teachers, will work with St Kitts and Nevis institutions to enhance healthcare services and strengthen education across the nation.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew officially welcomed a new group of professionals from the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) on Monday, December 29, 2025. They will work with the government of St Kitts and Nevis in the fields of healthcare and education for the next two years. This partnership highlights strong bilateral ties between the Caribbean and Africa.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr Terrance Drew was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr Geoffrey Hanley; Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas, and other senior government officials.

PM Drew gave the opening remarks during the welcoming ceremony at the Joseph N France (JNF) General Hospital. He described the partnership as a meaningful collaboration with historical and cultural significance that unites the two regions. “This partnership is rooted in shared history, shared purpose, and shared action,” noted PM Drew.

NTAC volunteers, including doctors, teachers and other professionals, will share their skills and knowledge with various institutions of St Kitts and Nevis. This will improve healthcare services and strengthen the education sector. “As I noted, many Nigerian doctors were trained right here in St Kitts and Nevis, a powerful testament to the enduring bond and mutual respect between our peoples,” said the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Drew concluded his address by giving a hopeful message. “May your time among us be one of success and impact, and may it demonstrate, on the world stage, that Africa and the Caribbean can work together to build our own future,” noted PM Drew.

During the welcome ceremony, Minister of Education Dr Geoffrey Hanley also extended a warm welcome to the NTAC professionals, calling them “brothers and sisters.” They will be joining the Ministry of Education as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen mathematics, science and related fields. Minister Hanley said that the arrival of these volunteers will greatly improve the teaching of math and science in local schools across St Kitts and Nevis.

“I also say to you that I’m also in discussion with your Ministry of Education for further support in the areas of autism, disabilities, and possible scholarships,” added the Minister of Education of St Kitts and Nevis. He also said that this partnership highlights the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two nations.