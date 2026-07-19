Caribbean leaders pay tribute to West Indies cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers

Barbados declared a Day of National Mourning as leaders across the Caribbean honoured Sir Garfield Sobers, whose remarkable cricket career and lasting legacy inspired generations throughout the region and beyond.

Barbados: West Indies cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers, regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders the game has produced, died at the age of 89 on Friday, July 17, at his home in Saint Michael, Barbados.

The announcement was made by Cricket West Indies through their official social media channels. “A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers,” the Cricket West Indies wrote.





A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers. 🖤🏏 pic.twitter.com/bv2MO1SJgz — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 17, 2026

Following this, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley also expressed grief about the loss of a legendary cricketer. She said, “From Bay Land to Kensington and onto the world stage, he carried Barbados and the West Indies with distinction. He made us all stand a little taller as Barbadians, and I will always be grateful for what he gave to our country and our people.”





She extended deepest condolences to his family and everyone who loved him.



She also declared July 17, 2026 as a day of National Mourning and declared that flags will be flown at half-mast, no official functions will be held, and details of State Funeral will be announced.



Several other Caribbean leaders also joined in mourning the loss of West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers.



Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre extended condolences to the family of Sir Garfield Sobers on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia.



“Sir Garfield’s passing at the age of 89 is a profound loss to Barbados, West Indies cricket and the entire Caribbean,” he wrote.





PM Philip J. Pierre said that Sir ‘Garry’ inspired generations of cricketers and also helped in establishing the West Indies as a respected force on the world stage. He also mentioned various achievements of the iconic cricketer and called it a profound loss to Barbados, West Indies cricket and the entire Caribbean.



Trinidad & Tobago’s Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar also joined in mourning the loss of whom she described as “a global sporting legend”.



She said that, “Long before the Caribbean exercised significant economic or diplomatic influence internationally, Sir Garry ensured that the name West Indies commanded admiration wherever cricket was played.”





She said that his legacy does not only belong to Barbados or to cricket, but also to every Caribbean nation. According to her, his legacy is a part of shared regional inheritance.



Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness expressed grief and extended condolences to Sir Garfield’s family and described him as one of the greatest cricketers that the world has ever known and a true son of the Caribbean.



He spoke about the legacy and contributions of the all-rounder cricketer and said, “I extend my sincere condolences to his family, the people of Barbados, and the wider cricketing community during this time of mourning.”





Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali extended condolences to the people of Barbados and describes Sir ‘Garry’ as the ‘the game’s most glorious master’.



He wrote, “To his beloved family, Guyana offers its deepest condolences. To the people of Barbados, we share your immeasurable loss, for a jewel has been stolen from your crown.”





Sobers played 93 Tests between 1954 and 1974, scored 8,032 runs and took 235 wickets. He was famously known for his 365 not out against Pakistan in 1958, which established a new record for the highest individual score in Test cricket for 36 years.



Sir Garfield also captained the West Indies from 1965 to 1972 and played his final Test match in 1974. He was named as one of the first National Heroes of Barbados in 1998



He was also named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Twentieth Century. Moreover, the ICC's annual Men's Cricketer of the Year award is named the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.



Tributes and condolences regarding the loss of such a significant personality in the world of cricket continue to pour from across the world.