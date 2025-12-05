Caribbean Airlines announces suspension of flights to Tortola and Puerto Rico starting January 2026

Caribbean Airlines confirmed it will not provide alternate travel arrangements with other carriers. For more details, passengers are encouraged to contact the airline’s customer support.

5th of December 2025

Caribbean Airlines announced that as of January 2026, they will no longer operate flight services to Tortola and Puerto Rico. This is a part of the airlines’ strategy to restructure its network, which includes performance review and economic stability for its routes. The airline has scheduled its last flight to/from Tortola and Puerto Rico via BW 292 and BW 297 on Saturday, January 10, 2026. 

Affected Flights

BW 292: Trinidad - Barbados - Tortola - Puerto Rico

BW 293: Puerto Rico - Tortola - Barbados - Trinidad

BW 296: Trinidad - Dominica - Puerto Rico

BW 297: Puerto Rico - Dominica - Trinidad

Refunds for Affected Customers

They further mentioned that the customers with confirmed bookings on any of the cancelled flights will get a full refund of their ticketed fare. Customers who booked directly with Caribbean Airlines or through travel agents will receive direct refunds. For our customers who have already traveled to these destinations and had their return flights cancelled, will receive a refund of the balance of their return ticket. 

For bookings made on third party sites like Expedia or Travelocity, passengers are advised to get in touch with their booking agent for the refund. The airline will cooperate with the travel agents or third party sites to process the refund.

Caribbean Airlines will not arrange travel with other airlines for affected passengers. They will only refund the passengers booked with the impacted flights. Individuals can contact the Caribbean Airlines’ Reservations and Customer Support for more details at: US: 1-800-920-4225, Caribbean: 1 (800) 744 2225.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Trinidad and Tobago U-14 Boys shine at CFU U14 Challenge Series opener

Trinidad and Tobago U-14 Boys shine at CFU U14 Challenge Series opener

18th of August 2024

American Airlines boost capacity and connectivity to Saint Lucia in summer 2024. (Credits: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Facebook)

American Airlines increases flight service to Saint Lucia for summer 2024

23rd of December 2023

Read Here: MEP Elena Kountoura shares the statics of population at risk of poverty or social exclusion in EU

MEP Elena Kountoura shares statics of population at risk of poverty or social exclusion in EU

17th of September 2022

Saint Lucia Substance Abuse Advisory Secretariat warns of the dangers of second-hand smoking

Saint Lucia Substance Abuse Advisory Secretariat warns of the dangers of second-hand smoking

16th of July 2022

Dominica Labour Party candidate Vince Henderson wins Grand Bay by-elections

26th of November 2021

84,223 Barbadians categorize as fully vaccinated

124 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths have been reported in Trinidad and Tobago

3rd of July 2021

FireAid Benefit Concert: A Star-Studded Night for California Wildfire Relief

31st of January 2025

CTO Unveils 'Reimagine Plan 2025-2027' to Transform Caribbean Tourism into a Sustainable, Empowering Sector

8th of July 2025