Canadian Air Force CC-330 Husky makes stop at St. Kitts Airport

The military aircraft arrived from Antigua on October 30 before departing for an undisclosed destination. Authorities have not provided a reason for the stop.

31st of October 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: Airbus CC-330 Husky operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) arrived at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts. It arrived from V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU) in Antigua on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The vessel, identified by tail number 330004 and fleet number 004, is a military variation of the Airbus A330-200. It landed in St. Kitts after a short flight from Antigua before departing for its next destination.

The CC-330 Husky has been developed for military purposes and can carry both passengers and cargo as well as undertake VIP missions and medical evacuation missions. It is also expected to be transformed into a Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) that can perform air-to-air refueling operations.

Built in 2015, it was previously used by Kuwait Airways with registration number 9K-APB. It became a part of the Royal Canadian Air Force in November, 2024, and is powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent 772-B60 engines.

Its military grey finish features the word Canada on the fuselage, the Royal Canadian Air Force roundel, and the Canadian flag on its tail.

The visit also highlights Canada’s expanding military air transport. The Canadian government is acquiring nine Airbus A330-200 aircraft under a procurement programme valued at around C$3.6 billion.

The fleet is expected to strengthen Canada’s long-range transport and aerial refueling capacity. It will also support transportation of military personnel, equipment, and supplies, while offering greater flexibility for overseas operations and emergency missions.

“This is the first time I am seeing such a large military bird from Canada in St. Kitts & Nevis. Some time back we had a C17 from the Canadian Air Force in St. Kitts,” shared one of the local social media pages.

There was no additional information released about the reason for the aircraft’s stop in St. Kitts or about its next destination.

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