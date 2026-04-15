Body of Seven-year-old Angelica Jogie returns to Trinidad after Tobago accident

The body of seven-year-old Angelica Saydee Jogie is being returned to Trinidad after she died in a jet ski accident in Tobago, with authorities covering repatriation costs.

Trinidad and Tobago: The body of a seven-year-old Angelica Saydee Jogie will return to Trinidad today, Wednesday, April 15. This development has been confirmed by the Tobago House of Assembly stating that all financial costs for the repatriation will be covered by THA.

According to reports, the autopsy of the seven-year-old child was conducted on Monday, April 13, at the Scarborough Mortuary by pathologist Hubert Daisley which confirmed that she had died due to multiple traumatic injuries specifically on her head.

The officers stated that the child is expected to return on Wednesday, April 15, at her home in Trinidad, with her parents and other relatives who were also injured in the incident.

The officers also mentioned that the cremation ceremony of the child is scheduled to take place on April 15, Thursday, where her soul will be laid to rest.

Reportedly, the tragic incident took place last Wednesday, April 8, when the child was enjoying her vacation with her family members at Pigeon Point Beach. The child was in the water in a red zone area when suddenly a jet ski entered the area and crashed, injuring the child and her other family members.

Following the accident, the operator abandoned the jet ski and fled the scene, who is currently in police custody and active coordination with the ongoing investigation. Notably, the officers are continuing the probe into circumstances surrounding the incident and are trying to find out how such a tragedy could have occurred in a popular beach area.

The incident attracted a lot of people who were holding the operator accountable for the accident and now that her body will return to her parents after the autopsy they are pouring their tribute. Many people are expressing their sorrow and grief over the tragic death of a seven-year-old female child as they are urging authorities for stricter regulation of watercraft operations in public bathing areas.