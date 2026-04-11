Seven-year-old girl dies in jet ski collision at Pigeon Point Heritage Park, Tobago

The child was struck by a runaway jet ski in a designated bathing area, later succumbing to her injuries at hospital.

Trinidad and Tobago: A seven-year-old girl lost her life in a tragic jet ski collision at Pigeon Point Heritage Park in Tobago on Wednesday, April 8. Farley Augustine, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, condemned the accident and urged the operator to come forward to assist law enforcement.

The victim has been identified as 7-year-old Angelica Saydee Jogie, resident of Barrackpore, who was enjoying her vacations with her family members or relatives in the sea at Pigeon Point beach, when the incident occurred.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, when the seven-year-old victim was in the water with her family in the clearly marked, cordoned-off bathing zone, and suddenly a runway jet ski entered the area.

As the jet ski entered the marked restricted area, it struck a family of four from Barrackpore including Angelica who was in the water with her mother, father, and uncle at the time of the crash. After the incident, the ski operator immediately fled the scene and the child was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital, in an unconscious state.

On arrival at the hospital, the doctors checked her and initially treated but later she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. Following which the family reported the incident to the police officers.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the matter and have seized the jet ski vessel abandoned by the operator at the scene for the ongoing inquiries. The officers also canvassed the area for ongoing investigation and launched a manhunt for the operator.

The Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Farley Augustine, confirmed the incident and expressed deep condolences to the family in a media briefing while stating that the legal course will take its place and justice will be served. He also urged the jet ski operator to come forward and assist the law enforcement in understanding the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Farley also announced that Buccoo Reef Park, including Pigeon Point Heritage Park, will remain closed on Thursday, April 9, to allow for a thorough and deep investigation to determine the circumstances.

Authorities confirmed that the other family members also got injured during the incident. They also urged the local community to help them locate the person of interest and bring closure to the family of the deceased child.

The incident has shocked the community of Trinidad and Tobago, as many people have expressed their condolences to the family by posting online comments on Facebook. One of the users Brandon Jadoonanan commented, “Condolences to the family. We need to take greater responsibility for our actions and how they can affect others but Trinis are too selfish. During the weekend there were at least 30 accidents. Many incidents and problems can be prevented if we simply care for the well-being and safety of others!.”