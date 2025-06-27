BermudAir expands Caribbean reach with new AnguillAir Brand, offering direct US flights to Anguilla

AnguillAir, launching on December 19, 2025, will offer nonstop seasonal flights between Anguilla and Boston, as well as Baltimore, during the peak winter travel period.

Anguilla: BermudAir, a premium small-scale airline headquartered in Bermuda, is growing its reach in the Caribbean with the introduction of a new brand -- AnguillAir, aimed at providing direct flights between the United States and the British Caribbean territory of Anguilla. With this bold step into greater Caribbean markets, BermudAir will become a key player in regional aviation at the start of the busy winter travel season.

Set to operate from December 19, 2025, AnguillAir will debut with nonstop seasonal flights which will run between Anguilla and Boston as well as to Baltimore during the peak winter travel period. Although an end date has not been announced yet, the move marks a large milestone for BermudAir which will launch its first out of Bermuda routes.

CEO Scott highlights airline’s core mission

According to BermudAir founder and CEO Adam Scott, the new venture highlights the airline’s core mission. “This is more than a new route — it’s a reflection of what BermudAir was built to do: strengthen island connections, deliver extraordinary service, and create lasting economic value for Bermuda and beyond,” said Scott.

He further expressed his joy and pride and said, “We’re proud that, because of the support of Bermudians and the growth in tourism demand, we are now able to extend our reach and share our island hospitality with Anguilla.”

Notably, the launch of AnguillAir into the market is a strategic play for winter leisure tourists and which also reports an increase in demand for direct air service to Caribbean destinations. Also, it aligns with Anguilla’s larger plan to boost tourism and attract high value visitors.

Strategic existing route expansion

Alongside this expansion, BermudAir has announced changes to their existing route network. The airline will be suspending service to Providence, Rhode Island, a route it launched earlier in 2025. Also to note is that flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida will now operate on a seasonal basis, only offering services over the winter period.

BermudAir, at present, operates from L.F. Wade International Airport in St George’s, Bermuda and serves 12 cities in the east of the United States and Canada. The addition of Anguilla which is now served by the new AnguillAir brand, reinforces that BermudAir is a niche airline which is focused on improving Caribbean connectivity and supporting tourism based economies.