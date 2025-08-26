Belize: Prison Officer charged with rape in Ladyville granted bail

No personal details of the suspect or victim are yet known, which includes the name of the suspect, details of the incident or any reliable evidence.

Belize: A prison officer in the Toledo District has been granted bail after he was charged with the rape of a woman in Ladyville. The accused was Oferio Ico, a 41-year old, from Silver Creek Village. Notably, Ico appeared before the Magistrate’s Court of Belize City on Monday, August 25, 2025. He was charged with the rape of a 33-year old woman at the Lords Bank which took place on August 20.

According to official police reports, the person who filed the complaint and was the suspect was someone known by Ico. She told the police that she was forced by him to have sexual intercourse against her will when she was at her home. The next day she reported the incident to the police which led to an investigation and filing of charges.

Court Proceedings

During the court proceedings, Ico was represented by his attorney, Hurl Hamilton. The lawyer successfully applied for his bail application which the prosecutor did not object to but asked that some conditions must be included for the protection of the victim.

Magistrate Ludlow Black granted the bail at $5,000 fine, which is to be submitted in two installments of $2,500 each. Also, as a condition of the bail, Ico cannot have any contact with the complainant or her family and must stay at least 100 yards away from her. In addition, he is required to report to the Punta Gorda Police Station once a week.

No plea was taken from Ico during the hearing, as rape cases are not tried in lower courts, which do not handle such cases. This is the reason such cases are instead sent to the Supreme Court for trial, leaving no room for pleas.

Oferio Ico’s next court date is scheduled for October 10, 2025, when the case is expected to be further addressed. The issue has raised concern in the community due to the fact that a police officer was involved. Law enforcement assured that they are investigating the matter very seriously and that it will continue as the case moves forward.