Belize City Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Sponsored by Coca-Cola Kicks Off Holiday Season

The event featured local vendors offering festive foods and drinks, while children enjoyed meeting Santa Claus and indulging in holiday treats like cupcakes and Coca-Cola.

29th of November 2025

Belize: This year’s holiday decoration is already in full swing, with Christmas being only a month away. The people of Belize City have started decorating the streets and their homes in festive mood. The Belize City Council, in association with Coca-Cola, hosted the annual Christmas Tree Lightening Ceremony yesterday, on November 28, 2025. 

It was held at the Battlefield Park & Mule Park, Albert Street, under the theme, “A Christmas to Remember.” The event started at 6:00 pm and ran through until 10:00 pm, with locals participating in various decorating activities, including lights, music, and Christmas cheer. The ceremony was free and open for both locals and visitors alike, creating a space for everyone to communicate and celebrate together.

The Belize City Council also extended gratitude to the people of the nation to come together to honor tradition and thanked Coco-Cola for sponsoring their celebrations. This year, they decorated and lit up two grand Christmas trees at the same time with a countdown.

The Council shared via a Facebook post, “This year, we embraced something new at the Tree Lighting Ceremony by welcoming local vendors to share their delicious foods, festive drinks, and unique holiday gifts, bringing the community together in the heart of the city.”

During the event, a Kids’ Zone was set up where children met Santa Claus, had free Coca Cola, enjoyed cupcakes from a local bakery, and also tried some delicious Snackers. It was a great chance for families to make unforgettable holiday memories.

“A special thank you to the Francis Reneau Concert Series: Christmas Edition for an unforgettable performance, and to Bowen & Bowen for partnering with us to bring exciting giveaways throughout the night,” further read the post. 

Mayor Bernard Wagner also addressed the people and delivered his warm holiday greetings. Following his comments, the highly awaited countdown to turn on the lights of the 60ft Christmas tree began and Belize gave its official welcome to the start of the season with lights and joy.

