Belize Businessman charged with manslaughter in fatal hit-and-run of Police Constable

The accused faces multiple charges, including manslaughter by negligence, causing death by careless conduct, and several traffic-related offences.

13th of November 2025

Belize: The local police formally arrested and charged a 34-year old businessman from Ladyville, Belize District, Khris Rosado, in connection to a hit-and-run case on July 28, 2025, which led to the death of a 38-year old Police Constable, Arcenio Cus.

The accused was charged with manslaughter by negligence and causing death by careless conduct; driving a motorcycle without proper care and attention; failure to stop and provide help; and failure to report an accident. 

Details of the case

According to official police reports, the Ladyville Police received information of a tragic road traffic accident at around 1:25 am, between Miles 6 and 7 on the Philip Godson Highway, Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found the dead body of Cus on the highway. 

The victim was originally from the Silver Creek Village, Toledo District. Preliminary investigations revealed that the constable was traveling from Ladyville toward Belize City on a black motorcycle.

The police further revealed that Rosado voluntarily handed himself over to the Ladyville Police Station out of guilt, but still refused to cooperate with the investigation. He did not provide much information regarding how the accident took place or if it was intentional or not. 

A follow-up investigation took place and all the evidence collected was sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for further investigations on October 10, 2025. After 31 days, the police received some instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to arrest and charge Khris Rosado for the death of Arcenio Cus.

