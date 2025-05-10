Baseblue completes first ever LNG bunkering in Jamaica
Baseblue completed its first LNG bunkering in Jamaica, transferring 8,800 MMBtu of fuel to the Gold Trader tanker.
10th of May 2025
Portland, Jamaica: Baseblue, a Greece based energy solutions company has hit a large milestone in what has been an ongoing effort to expand the use of LNG as a marine fuel. The company carried out its first ever liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship to ship (STS) bunkering in Portland, Jamaica.
The operation involved the transfer of approximately 8,800 MMBtu of LNG into the Gold Trader tanker at a site off the coast of Portland. The bunkering operation also included the process of cooling down the tank which was to be used for the storage of the LNG gas.
Notably, the completion of the operation highlights Baseblue’s growing global LNG supply chain capabilities. It also reflects its strategic push into new geographic locations. The company already has a strong foothold in LNG bunkering operations across Asia and Europe. This milestone marked the company’s first LNG supply in the Caribbean.
Milestone Operation Enhances LNG Capabilities
Furthermore, Dionysis Diamantopoulos, Head of Alternative Fuels, Baseblue, stated that they are proud to have safely and successfully completed the LNG supply in a new region. He further added that the operation represented an important step in their efforts to provide flexible and reliable LNG solutions to clients across more locations.
Vaibhaav Srinath Dev, Key Accounts Manager at Baseblue, added that this operation marked a milestone not only for Baseblue but also for the wider group’s LNG efforts in America. The operation required a high level of planning and coordination with vessel owners, suppliers, and technical teams. It also served as a strong relationship builder with key industry partners in the region.
Establishment of Baseblue
In 2023 Baseblue was formed out of a definitive merger agreement between marine fuel supply companies BMS United Bunkers, Bunkernet, and SBI Bunkering. The three companies at the time reported that the merger will create a larger and more financially reliable company.
Latest
- Guyana claims first Regional Women’s Cricket title, defeats Jamaica in super over
-
Study in the USA: Fulbright Program now open to Eastern Caribbean and Barbados Graduates
-
Europe, Malta Block Russian Agents Seeking Alternative Citizenship
-
Dominica Labour Party to celebrate 70th Anniversary with National Rally on June 1
-
PM Roosevelt Skerrit highlights ongoing infrastructure and social development projects in Dominica
Related Articles
22nd of September 2022
24th of January 2022
13th of December 2021
9th of December 2021
8th of November 2021
16th of March 2021